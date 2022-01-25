Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 14 (Round of 16) predictions

The Lions of Teranga did not put in the kind of performance that pitched them among the favourites to win AFCON 2021 during the group phase. They were however still able to top Group B ahead of Guinea, Malawi and Zimbabwe. The knockout phase presents a chance for them to take things more seriously if they hope to land a first-ever AFCON title.

In their way are the Blue Sharks who finished third in Group A behind Cameroon and Burkina Faso. This is the second time in three appearances Cape Verde would make it to the knockout phase. They did not go beyond the first round in their maiden attempt and have the chance to make history this time.

Senegal have so far scored just one goal at AFCON 2021 which was not from open play while the Cape Verdeans had an average of one goal scored in their group phase games. These stats point towards what should be a low scoring affair at the Kouekong Stadium.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

BetKing odds: (1.42)

Morocco vs Malawi

The Atlas Lions as expected, finished top of Group C, ahead of Gabon, Comoros and Ghana, and will be looking to progress past this stage after losing to Benin via penalties in the round of 16 of AFCON 2019.

It was a very embarrassing defeat particularly because the Moroccans finished with a 100% record in the group phase while the Beninese finished as one of the best third-place teams.

A similar scenario is set again as the Malawians finished third in Group B. Having held Senegal to a goalless draw, the Flames will hope to cause an upset in what is their first participation in the AFCON knockout phase.

The gulf in class between Morocco and Malawi might be huge but that does not mean it will translate to outright domination for the North African giants. Malawi made life tough for the more-fancied Senegalese and Guineans and can very much do the same here. This will translate to less goal action in Yaounde which should not come as a surprise considering how defensively solid Mario Marinica's men have been. Also, six of Morocco's last eight AFCON victories have ended by an outcome of less than two goals.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals