Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 12 (Round of 16) predictions

The Stallions finished second in Group A behind host Cameroon. It was not the best of performances from the AFCON 2013 runners-up across their three games, and will need to do much better in the knockout phase if they hope to go far in the competition.

The Panthers found themselves in a tough group comprising Ghana and Morocco, and they did very well to earn draws against them while defeating Comoros. This saw them finish second behind the Atlas Lions and ahead of The Coelacanths. The central African nation were able to do this without their captain and talisman, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been sidelined with COVID-19-related issues.

There is very little to separate both sides here as they have a decent record at AFCON. Burkina Faso have lost just one of their last nine matches in the tournament (W4 D4) while Gabon are unbeaten in their last six (W1 D5).

With the stakes high on reaching the quarter-finals, this is the perfect opportunity for either side to claim victory within 90 minutes.

Prediction: Either team to win

BetKing odds: (1.45)

Nigeria vs Tunisia

The Super Eagles finished as the only side in the group phase to claim a maximum nine points from three games, which has increased their chances of winning the AFCON title. Indeed, there was a lot of unknown about how far the West African giants can go on the back of uninspiring performances during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. That has all changed.

The Eagles of Carthage finished as one of the four best third-placed teams in the group phase after falling to a disappointing 1-0 loss by debutants Gambia. It was not the best of showings from the north Africans who were one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Tunisia's preparations for this match have been dealt a blow with the team reportedly hit with COVID-19, as was reported in their last match as well. This might put them at a disadvantage for this crunch match.

Both sides last met during the third/fourth place playoff of AFCON 2019 in Egypt, Nigeria coming out 2-1 winners. It was the fifth time they met Tunisia at AFCON, and the West African giants have the edge (W3 D2), excluding penalty shootouts.

The Super Eagles have only failed to go past the first part of the knockout phase of AFCON once in their last eight participations. The Tunisians meanwhile have been eliminated in the first knockout hurdle in five of their last six campaigns. All of these, coupled with Tunisia's COVID-19 worries, puts Nigeria in a good position to make it into the quarter-finals.

Prediction: Nigeria to qualify