Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 11 (Group D) predictions

After a disappointing performance against Nigeria that ended in defeat, the Pharaohs got things back on track with a 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

It was equally not a good show against the Lusophone nation but three points was the most important thing, and it will be the same here as they aim to seal a spot in the round of 16.

The Falcons of Jediane were thumped 3-1 by Nigeria last time out, leaving them with just one point. A win however will see them leapfrog Egypt and guarantee their place in the next round. That however is a very long shot according to the bookmakers, as the 1970 AFCON champions are on a run of 13 games without a win (D5 L8).

Egypt might have been struggling for goals lately, with just one in their last four matches. That is not the case against Sudan whom they have averaged 2.47 goals in 17 head-to-head encounters. It is a very likely outcome that pans out here considering Sudan's last match ended in a 3-1 loss against Nigeria. Staking on two or more goals in this clash is good value for punters.

Prediction: Over 1.5 goals

BetKing odds: (1.37)

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

The Djurtus have one point just like Sudan but it could have been two had it not been for a disallowed goal against Egypt. Regardless, they are primed to make it to the round of 16 so long they can beat the Super Eagles. It will not be easy though as they are winless in their last six matches (D3 L3).

Guinea-Bissau could however benefit from Nigeria boss, Augustine Eguavoen, resting some players as the West Africans have qualified to the next round with two wins and are guaranteed top spot no matter the result in Garoua.

In Guinea-Bissau's winless run, they have failed to score. They are also six AFCON games without a goal. Since Nigeria's reshuffled squad could benefit them, punters willing to take a risk can back Baciro Cande's men to finally find the back of the net.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau to score