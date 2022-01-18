Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 10 (Group B and C) predictions

The Flames find themselves in a very good position to qualify for the knockout phase for the first time in what is only their third-ever AFCON outing. This is after they defeated Zimbabwe 1-0 last time out. With tournament favourites Senegal not performing up to expectations, an opportunity beckons for the southern African nation to get a big result.

The Lions of Teranga have four points from two games and know that anything other than a defeat will guarantee their spot in the Round of 16. Finishing top of Group B is the bigger goal, but they must also perform better.

Senegal were not expected to struggle for goals at AFCON 2021. Sadly, that has been the case, with none from open play. This will be good news for Malawi who are low on goals yet solid at the back. They were the joint-lowest scoring side that qualified for AFCON 2021 and five of their last seven wins have ended 1-0. An outcome of two goals or less in this crunch encounter is a rewarding pick for punters.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

BetKing odds: (1.65)

Zimbabwe vs Guinea

The Warriors are winless in their two games so far and will finish bottom of the group regardless of if they win this game. Since they will be playing for pride, they can at least bow out with a win which will end their 13-match winless run (D4 L9).

That is however going to be a difficult task as Syli Nationale will be looking to claim all three points in a bid to cement top spot. Zimbabwe's winless run could therefore be a blessing for the West Africans.

Prediction: Guinea to win

BetKing odds: (1.60)

Gabon vs Morocco

The Panthers were seen as outsiders to finish within the top two in Group C. However, the minimum of a draw in this game will make it a reality, which will be the first time since 2012 that they progressed from the group phase.

The Atlas Lions won their first two games and became the second team after hosts Cameroon to make it to the round of 16. Finishing with a 100% record will send a strong signal of their title credentials.

Morocco have extended their competitive unbeaten run within 90 minutes to 31 matches. Surprisingly, Gabon were the last team to beat them back in 2019. It was, however, friendly. The north African giants are unbeaten against them in three competitions meetings (W1 D2) and punters willing to make a bold choice can back Vahid Halilhodzic's side to come out victorious in Yaounde.

Prediction: Morocco to win

BetKing odds: (1.70)

Ghana vs Comoros

The Black Stars have been nothing but disappointing so far at AFCON 2021 with just one point from two games and are facing the prospect of elimination. They could still qualify to the round of 16 as one of the best losers if they put in a very convincing performance against the Comorians.

The Coelacanths have lost their opening two games and are almost certain of elimination except they defeat Ghana and overturn their three goal deficit and hope results elsewhere go in their favour. That however is an extremely difficult task, with the Black Stars needing a commanding win more than they do, something bookies project to happen.

Prediction: Ghana to win