BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

We have picked out the best betting tips from the Serie A fixture between AC Milan and Roma.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan gestures during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan gestures during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico

AC Milan and Roma are two of the best sides in Serie A, and a match between them provides opportunities to cash out from the bookies.

We have selected the best betting tips from this game for you.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 3BV79SL

AC Milan have won their last three Serie A meetings against AS Roma. They have also beaten them in three of their last four Serie A games at the San Siro.

Olivier Giroud of AC Milan celebrates after scoring
Olivier Giroud of AC Milan celebrates after scoring

Roma could throw a curveball, making the game difficult for AC Milan, and it might be enough to get a draw, but we do not think they can win the game.

Booking code: 3BV7HGB

AC Milan have been involved in games with at least two goals scored in 17 of their last 18 games.

All 11 of the last 11 games between the two teams have also ended with an over 1.5 goals outcome.

We expect at least two goals to be scored in this game.

Booking code: 3BV8QMN

The last three games between both teams ended 3-1, 2-1, and 2-1, all in favour of AC Milan.

Sandro Tonali of AC Milan during the Serie A match
Sandro Tonali of AC Milan during the Serie A match

We expect AC Milan to win this game and score at least two goals. We believe Roma are also capable of registering on the score sheet.

A 2-1 outcome is a reasonable prediction.

