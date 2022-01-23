Betting: 5 tips to spice up Sunday’s football action

The Gunners were knocked out of the EFL Cup in midweek after losing 2-0 to Liverpool in the semi-final second leg. On the league front it is much better, with the North Londoners suffering only one loss in their last five matches which strengthens their push to finish in the top four.

The Clarets meanwhile are in a very bad spell, going seven league games without a win (D4 L3), which has confined them to the bottom of the table. Their last and only win of the season came at the end of October 2021.

Burnley are winless in their last 11 Premier League away games which stretches back to last season, losing the last three in a row. Ironically, they did see off Arsenal at the Emirates last term but as realities are different this time, this tie is fully in the favour of Mikel Arteta’s men.

Prediction: Arsenal to win

BetKing odds: (1.32)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

The Eagles drew at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend and have another difficult task on their hands getting a result against the Reds. Palace have only recorded two wins in their last eight league games (D2 L4) but do have a nine-point gap above the relegation zone.

The Reds seem to be fine in the absence of star forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, winning all their league games since the duo's departure for the Africa Cup of Nations. They will hope to mount pressure on leaders Manchester City to keep the title race open.

Jurgen Klopp's men have had it easy at Palace in recent times, winning on their last six trips to Selhurst Park, scoring a mammoth 19 goals. They have however been shaky on the road lately, conceding in five of their previous six away games. While Liverpool are primed to win on Sunday, that will not come with a clean sheet.

Prediction: Liverpool win to nil (NO)

BetKing odds: (1.37)

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

The Blues' draw at Brighton in midweek made it four games (D3 L1) they have gone without a win in the league and it has pushed them farther down in the title race.

It will not be another easy game for Thomas Tuchel as Spurs are unbeaten in the Premier League since former Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, took charge of the North Londoners (W6 D3). That impressive form has put Tottenham back in top four contention and could even leapfrog Chelsea in third should they win their three outstanding matches.

Chelsea might have played Tottenham thrice this season, winning all. They might also have won five of their last six league meetings with their London rivals (L1) but Sunday's encounter offers something that will be different rather than a walk in the park for Blues. That said, goals should be at a premium here and with the two sides looking to claim derby honours, it is expected goals will occur at both ends of Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Both teams to score

BetKing odds: (1.80)

Real Madrid vs Elche

Los Blancos faced Los Franjiverdes in midweek in the Copa del Rey round of 16 and needed extra time before sealing a 2-1 win, both sides having a player sent off in that period.

Away from that, Real have been in top form in La Liga, with just one loss in their last 13 matches (W10 D2), and lead the standings three points ahead of Sevilla. As priced by the bookies, it should be another win in the bag.

Francisco's side are on a three-game unbeaten (W2 D1) but will have it all to do if they are going to get something out of the Bernabeu having lost 10 of their last 11 league matches against Real (D1).

Karim Benzema is Madrid's go-to man for goals with nine in his last 10 league games. The Frenchman netted a brace against Elche last season and is favoured to score against the Alicante-based outfit again.

Prediction: Benzema to score anytime

BetKing odds: (1.52)

AC Milan vs Juventus

The Rossoneri suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Spezia last weekend which ended their three-match winning run and saw them fall five points behind their city rivals Inter in the race for the Serie A title.

After a bad start to the season, the Bianconeri are unbeaten in six league games (W4 D2) and are within two points of top four.

None of the last nine Serie A clashes between Milan and Juve at the San Siro has ended in a draw, Milan with three wins and Juve with six. One has to go back to February 2011 as the last time it ended all square at the iconic venue. Milan will be looking to redeem themselves from the Spezia defeat, while Juve will hope to leapfrog Atalanta into fourth place. Either side winning will serve that purpose.

Prediction: Either team to win