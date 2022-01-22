Betting: 5 interesting predictions ahead of Saturday’s European action

After failing to win two league games in a row, the Red Devils sealed all three points against newly-promoted Brentford with a 3-1 win in midweek. It was not the best of performances and they will need to improve if they are to get more points on board, especially against the solid Hammers.

Indeed, David Moyes’ men have been very impressive this season and are strong contenders for a top four finish. West Ham might have lost to United in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium but they did claim victory over them in the EFL Cup third round at Old Trafford, and will be confident of doing the same again.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been an influential figure when facing West Ham. The Portuguese superstar has six goals in his last five league appearances against the Hammers, which accounts for 70 percent of the goals for United in these games he was involved in. The 36-year-old was upset about being taken off in the 70th minute against Brentford without netting a goal, and will aim to redeem himself here.

AFP

Prediction: Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime

BetKing odds: (2.00)

Southampton vs Manchester City

The Saints were brought back to earth last weekend as they lost at Wolverhampton Wanderers, ending a four-game unbeaten run. It was however just their second loss in eight games (W2 D4). Southampton held the Citizens to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture and will fancy their chances of getting a result.

It will however come at a very huge cost as City are presently on a 12-match winning streak which puts them nine points clear at the top of the table.

AFP

Manchester City have scored the opening goal on 17 occasions in the Premier League this season, the most of any side, winning all of them. Considering the red-hot form they are in at the moment, and with Southampton shipping in 21 goals in their last 10 top-flight games, Pep Guardiola’s men are favoured to open proceedings at St. Mary’s.

Prediction: First team goal (Manchester City)

BetKing odds: (1.30)

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund

Both sides come into this match on the back of losses by Freiburg and St. Pauli respectively in the DFB Pokal in midweek.

Hoffenheim have lost their edge in their lead for fourth spot as they have recorded just one win in their last four Bundesliga games, which has allowed Union Berlin and Freiburg to close in on them. Dortmund meanwhile are six points behind leaders Bayern Munich and cannot afford any slip-up if they hope to end the Bavarian giants nine-year hold on the Bundesliga title.

AFP

A consistent Achilles’ heel for Dortmund this season is their inability to keep clean sheets. They have done so just twice this term in the Bundesliga and thrice in 27 Bundesliga matches against Hoffenheim. This points towards a high certainty that both sides will score at Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Prediction: Both teams to score (YES)

BetKing odds: (1.37)

Lazio vs Atalanta

The Biancocelesti needed a 106th-minute goal from talisman Ciro Immobile to dispatch Udinese 1-0 in the Coppa Italia round 16 in midweek. There will be no time to relax as they need to close in on the top four, a spot they are seven points behind.

La Dea occupies that important position and will hope to widen the gap, as they have recorded just one win in their last four Serie A games (D2 L1).

AFP

One prominent feature of this fixture is the presence of many goals. Both Lazio and Atalanta are high-scoring sides with 90 goals between them in the Serie A this season. Each of their last six top-flight head-to-head meetings has seen an average of four goals. Punters can bank on a similar outcome occurring again.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

BetKing odds: (1.60)

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia

Things just seem not to be going Los Rojiblancos’ way at the moment. They have recorded just one win in their last five league games (D1 L3) and it has them fall behind in the title race, with 16 points separating them from the top. Atleti also suffered losses in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey.

AFP

Los Che are in slightly better form than their opponents with three wins from their last six La Liga games (D1 L2). They are however in 10th place. Surprisingly, only four points separate them and Atleti in fourth which is the final Champions League qualification spot. Three points is therefore vital in this match.

Atletico are usually renowned for being one of the most defensively solid sides in Europe. They have however conceded 24 goals in La Liga this term, averaging 1.2 per game, their lowest under coach Diego Simeone. Valencia have managed to net against them in six of their previous seven league meetings. Banking on the Spanish capital side to concede again is a risk worth taking for bold punters.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid clean sheet (NO)