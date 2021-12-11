Betting: 5 goalscorer predictions to spice up the weekend

The Nigerian forward has been in top form for the German capital outfit with his top-flight tally this season standing at nine. Only Sebastian Andersson (12 goals in 2019-20) and Max Kruse (11 goals in 2020-21) have scored more often for Union in a season. With 19 games still left to wrap up this campaign, it is a given that Awoniyi will score a lot more.

Having netted 14 goals since his arrival at Union last season, Awoniyi has the most goals for the club in the Bundesliga. Going up against a Furth side that are bottom of the log with just one point all season will give the former Liverpool man another wonderful opportunity to find the back of the net.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Karim Benzema (2.35)

The French man continues to handle the goalscoring responsibilities of Los Blancos very well. He is the leading scorer in La Liga this term with 12 goals and it sees Madrid sit comfortably at the top of the log.

AFP

Coming up against their fierce city rivals should be no problem for Real as Atleti have been struggling for form this season. What is more is that Benzema has a decent scoring record against them. He has found the back of the net twice in his last three derby matches and has scored in three of his last four league outings this season.

The 33-year-old missed out of the final Champions League group game against Inter Milan due to injury but he should be fit and ready to go for this crunch clash.

Napoli vs Empoli: Piotr Zielinski (3.00)

There might be no Victor Osimhen, but the Partenopei have a plethora of players that can find the back of the net, one of which is Zielinski.

The Polish attacker has three goals and two assists in his last four Serie A matches. Compare that to his first 10 matches of the campaign where he netted just twice. Zielinski is very much in the scoring mood and punters can be rewarded from that.

AFP

Sassuolo vs Lazio: Domenico Berardi (2.70)

The Neroverdi might be having a Jekyll and Hyde season with just five wins from 16 matches, they however have a man in Berardi delivering the goals.

Indeed, the Italian winger has had a hand in goal in all but four of the 14 Serie A games that he has played this season. With seven goals and six assists, five of the goal involvements (two goals, three assists) coming in his last four games, Berardi is clearly the go-to man for goals, and coming up against a Lazio side that struggle to keep clean sheets should make the task easy.

PSG vs Monaco: Kylian Mbappe (1.96)

AFP

The Parisians might not be playing in convincing style and as many expect them but Mbappe continues to demonstrate why he is highly-rated.

The young Frenchman has banged in 11 goals this season coupled with 14 assists in the all competitions. Seven of his 11 goals have come in Ligue 1.

Since leaving Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has had a knack for scoring against his former employer, doing so eight times in nine meetings. He definitely cannot be ruled out to do it again on Sunday.

---

