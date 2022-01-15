Betting: 5 big odds picks from Europe's major leagues this weekend

Since a 2-0 loss at home by Crystal Palace at the end of October 2021, the Citizens have not dropped any points, going on an 11-game winning streak in the top-flight. There just simply seems to be no stopping the reigning Premier League champions at the moment as they hold a 10-point lead at the summit of the table.

The Blues are second in the standings, enjoying a six-game unbeaten run. Only two of those games, however, have ended in victories. This is in contrast to the beginning of the season when Thomas Tuchel's men were top of the log and in solid form. However injuries, illness and fatigue to players have affected that form.

Even though Chelsea saw off Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on aggregate in the EFL Cup semi-finals in midweek, Man City will pose a difficult challenge, particularly as the men in sky blue won the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge 1-0. They definitely look strong to make it a double.

Prediction: Manchester City to win

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

The Villans will be very disappointed they could not get the better of the Red Devils after dominating for much of their FA Cup third round clash at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Ralf Rangnick has Scott McTominay to thank for the only goal in Monday's encounter. It however does not mask what has been continuous poor displays under the interim boss's watch. United have only lost once in all competitions since the German tactician took charge (W4 D2). Nothing however suggests they are better off than the final days of previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Villa have already beaten United at Old Trafford in the reverse league fixture, hence will fancy their chances of doing a double with home advantage. One thing that looks certain here is a lack of goals. Under Rangnick, only one game has seen more than two goals. Banking on an outcome of two goals or less at Villa Park will not be out of place.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

The Lillywhites will be upset over the EFL Cup semi-final in midweek where VAR overturned multiple goals and penalty appeals. That could have been a chance for Antonio Conte's men to overturn a three-goal deficit. They will now have to be content with the FA Cup as their only chance at winning silverware this season.

The Gunners meanwhile played out a goalless draw at Liverpool with 10 men in the other EFL Cup semi. It has been a solid run by Mikel Arteta's men in the Premier League with four wins from their last five games (L1) which has put them in real contention for a top four finish.

One common outcome in this North London Derby is both teams finding the back of the net. It has occurred in five of the last six meetings including the reverse fixture last September which ended 3-1. Punters can win big with another one.

Prediction: Both teams to score

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid

Los Leones came from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final to make it back-to-back finals having defeated Barcelona last year. They saw off Los Blancos in last year's semi and will therefore have some confidence here.

Real were victorious over fierce rivals Barcelona in the other semi-final in midweek, needing an extra time goal from Federico Valverde to win 3-2. Madrid are in the top form at the moment with just one loss in their last 19 games in all competitions (W16 D2), part of their victories included a double over Bilbao in La Liga last month.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti never lifted the Spanish Super Cup in his previous stint. He does look primed to do it this time with bookies favouring it.

Prediction: Real Madrid to win

Atalanta vs Inter Milan

Ending 2021 with just one point from their final two games, La Dea have started 2022 much stronger with a 6-2 win at Udinese followed by a 2-0 win over Venezia in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals. They sit in fourth place and are eight points away from top spot.

The Nerazzurri meanwhile are on an eight-game winning streak in the Serie A, which sees them sit on top. One has to go back to a 1-1 draw with city rivals AC Milan on November 7, 2021, for the last time they dropped points.

One thing that stands out in this fixture is the guarantee of goals. In 10 of the last 12 meetings between Atalanta and Inter, at least two goals have been scored. As this is a contest between the first and third highest scoring sides in Serie A this season, goals should not be ruled out here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals