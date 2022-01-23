Betting: 4 value bets for Sunday's Premier League action

In a weekend where almost all the bottom teams picked a win, Burnley are in the eye of a storm. Battling relegation seems like a hard fight for Burnley. The side are currently the last team on the table albeit they have games in hand.

Arsenal on the other hand have been knocked out of all cup competitions this season, so will need a good league finish to show their progress on the project of coach Mikel Arteta.

Prediction

Arsenal win or draw and under 4.5 match goals @1.30 odds on BetKing

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has felt the absence of his star African contingent. However, he found a way to unlock Arsenal using the secret weapon of Diogo Jota.

Patrick Vieira welcomes the depleted Reds to Selhurst Park. He would be charged with stopping a Reds side that almost surely have lost the title to Manchester City and are almost sure of a top four finish. The Reds will be buoyed by the fact that Manchester City dropped points on Saturday evening.

Prediction

Banker tip: Liverpool win or draw and match total Over 1.5 goals @1.30 odds on betking

Value bet: Liverpool win and total under 5.5 goals @2.20 odds

Leicester City vs Brighton

Few teams are as evenly balanced as Leicester city and Brighton. They are placed 8th and 11th respectively. Their last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw in the Cup.

Both teams will be missing their AFCON contingent in Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester and Yves Bissoma for Brighton.

Brighton's last match was a draw at home to Chelsea while Leicester City fell late to Tottenham. The expectation of three points will be great for both managers.

Prediction

Total match goals over 1.5 @ 1.30 odds on BetKing

Value bet: Both teams to score @ 1.80 odds on BetKing

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are unbeaten in the league since the arrival of Antonio Conte. That record seemed out of the window again Leicester City until Steven Bergwin scored twice in injury time to win that match.

AFP

This time, they will test their Midas touch against a faltering Blues side. Both teams have Champions League ambitions and Tottenham have games in hand. Three points for Spurs will do a lot in the race for the top four, while Chelsea have already slipped too far down and need a little run of form.

Chelsea's last meeting with Tottenham in the cup ended in a win for the Blues but a lot will be demanded if they are to repeat that here. Both defences are not in top shape so we should see lots of goals in this London Derby.

Prediction

Total goals in match Over 1.5 @ 1.30 odds on BetKing

Both teams to score @ 1.90 odds on BetKing