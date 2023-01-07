BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Serie A games

There are many games available to choose from, but we have helped you narrow down the best straight-win picks from the lot.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Juventus vs Udinese (Juventus win) @ 1.76 odds

Booking code: 3BTLDFB

Juventus have shaken off early-season uncertainties that saw them get knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and have now started to sew wins together in Serie A, with seven wins in their last seven league games.

AFP

Juventus have won 10 of their last 13 Serie A games against Udinese, scoring 35 goals against them in that span, with at least one goal scored in each of those games.

Udinese have lost 65 Serie A matches against Juventus, more than against any other opponent.

We expect Juventus to win this tie.

Monza vs Inter Milan (Inter Milan win) @ 1 58 odds

Booking code: 3BTMWHY

Inter are off the back of a win against table-topping Napoli.

They are unbeaten in their last 25 Serie A games against newly promoted sides, putting them on the right side of history for this tie.

We expect a victory for Inter in this one.

Lazio vs Empoli (Lazio win) @ 1.57 odds

Booking code: 3BTNQ2M

Lazio have faced Empoli 24 times, and they have beaten them 14 times, with Empoli managing to win only four times.

AFP

Lazio have conceded only three goals in their last six Serie A home matches against Empoli and have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five home matches.