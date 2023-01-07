ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Serie A games

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We have selected the best straight-win picks for the coming Serie A fixtures.

Serie A Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan lifts the Scudetto trophy as players of AC Milan celebrate during during the award ceremony after the Serie A football match between US Sassuolo and AC Milan.
Serie A Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan lifts the Scudetto trophy as players of AC Milan celebrate during during the award ceremony after the Serie A football match between US Sassuolo and AC Milan.

The Italian Serie A is back for the second game week after the World Cup break, creating avenues to make money via sports betting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

There are many games available to choose from, but we have helped you narrow down the best straight-win picks from the lot.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 3BTLDFB

Juventus have shaken off early-season uncertainties that saw them get knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and have now started to sew wins together in Serie A, with seven wins in their last seven league games.

Arkadiusz Milik, Leandro Paredes and Federico Chiesa (Juventus) on the free kick of the goal during US Cremonese vs Juventus FC
Arkadiusz Milik, Leandro Paredes and Federico Chiesa (Juventus) on the free kick of the goal during US Cremonese vs Juventus FC AFP

Juventus have won 10 of their last 13 Serie A games against Udinese, scoring 35 goals against them in that span, with at least one goal scored in each of those games.

Udinese have lost 65 Serie A matches against Juventus, more than against any other opponent.

We expect Juventus to win this tie.

Booking code: 3BTMWHY

Inter are off the back of a win against table-topping Napoli.

They are unbeaten in their last 25 Serie A games against newly promoted sides, putting them on the right side of history for this tie.

We expect a victory for Inter in this one.

Booking code: 3BTNQ2M

Lazio have faced Empoli 24 times, and they have beaten them 14 times, with Empoli managing to win only four times.

Ciro Immobile (SS Lazio) during US Lecce vs SS Lazio, italian soccer Serie A match in Lecce, Italy
Ciro Immobile (SS Lazio) during US Lecce vs SS Lazio, italian soccer Serie A match in Lecce, Italy AFP

Lazio have conceded only three goals in their last six Serie A home matches against Empoli and have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five home matches.

We expect them to win this tie.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan gestures during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico

    BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan gestures during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico

    BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

  • Fc Internazionale - Ssc Napoli Romelu Lukaku of Fc Internazionale gestures during the Serie A match beetween Fc Internazionale and Ssc Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

    BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for Serie A

Recommended articles

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for Serie A

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for Serie A

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Serie A games

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Serie A games

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Serie A games

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Serie A games

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for FA Cup

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for FA Cup

TENNIS: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Adelaide Championship ATP game

TENNIS: 2 sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Adelaide Championship ATP game

TENNIS: Sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova Adelaide Championship WTA game

TENNIS: Sure Bet9ja betting tips and odds for Ons Jabeur vs Linda Noskova Adelaide Championship WTA game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

English Premier League logo

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

Premier League logo

BETTING: Betting tips on goals for Premier League round 19 fixtures

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League Joelinton of Newcastle United and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James s Park

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle

Accumulators for LaLiga games

LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games