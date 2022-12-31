The Premier League returns in the new year, with round 19 starting January 2nd.
BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures
We have selected the best straight-win picks from the next round of Premier League games.
Recommended articles
We have selected the best straight-win betting tips for the coming Premier League games.
*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)
Chelsea vs Manchester City (Manchester City win) @ 1.64 odds
Booking code: 39YBKBJ
This fixture has become one-sided in recent times, with Manchester City winning all three of their previous meetings, including a 2-0 win as recently as November.
Manchester City beat Chelsea home and away last season, and have shown a considerable level of dominance in big games this season.
We expect them to win this match.
Manchester United vs Bournemouth (Manchester United to win) @ 1.28 odds
Booking code: 39YQK95
Manchester United are sewing up an impressive campaign after their poor start to the League season.
They have only lost one game of their last 15 in all competitions, with five wins in their last five competitive games.
The last time Manchester United failed to pick up a win in Old Trafford was back in October when they drew against Newcastle.
They face a Bournemouth side who do not travel well and have lost their last five games away from home.
We expect Manchester United to pick up a win in this one.
Brentford vs Liverpool (Liverpool win) @ 1.54 odds
Booking code: 39YN6SV
Liverpool are back on their groove, winning their last four games in the Premier League.
The last time they played Brentford, they put three past them, in a 3-0 win.
We do not expect it to be as easy as the 3-0 win, but we expect Liverpool to do enough to get the maximum points.
More from category
-
BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle
-
BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures
-
BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Premier League round 19