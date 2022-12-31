ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We have selected the best straight-win picks from the next round of Premier League games.

Premier League logo
Premier League logo

The Premier League returns in the new year, with round 19 starting January 2nd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have selected the best straight-win betting tips for the coming Premier League games.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 39YBKBJ

This fixture has become one-sided in recent times, with Manchester City winning all three of their previous meetings, including a 2-0 win as recently as November.

Manchester City beat Chelsea home and away last season, and have shown a considerable level of dominance in big games this season.

We expect them to win this match.

Booking code: 39YQK95

Manchester United are sewing up an impressive campaign after their poor start to the League season.

They have only lost one game of their last 15 in all competitions, with five wins in their last five competitive games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United, ManU - Premier League Rben Neves of Wolves and Manchester United s Marcus Rashford during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United, ManU - Premier League Rben Neves of Wolves and Manchester United s Marcus Rashford during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux AFP

The last time Manchester United failed to pick up a win in Old Trafford was back in October when they drew against Newcastle.

They face a Bournemouth side who do not travel well and have lost their last five games away from home.

We expect Manchester United to pick up a win in this one.

Booking code: 39YN6SV

Liverpool are back on their groove, winning their last four games in the Premier League.

The last time they played Brentford, they put three past them, in a 3-0 win.

Premier League Liverpool v Leicester City Mohamed Salah 11 of Liverpool shoots on goal during the Premier League match Liverpool vs Leicester City at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, 30th December 2022 (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images)
Premier League Liverpool v Leicester City Mohamed Salah 11 of Liverpool shoots on goal during the Premier League match Liverpool vs Leicester City at Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom, 30th December 2022 (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images) AFP

We do not expect it to be as easy as the 3-0 win, but we expect Liverpool to do enough to get the maximum points.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League Joelinton of Newcastle United and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James s Park

    BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle

  • Premier League logo

    BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

  • Premier League Logo

    BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Premier League round 19

Recommended articles

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Premier League round 19

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Premier League round 19

La Liga issue statement following Vinicius racism incident

La Liga issue statement following Vinicius racism incident

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal go seven points clear at the top with victory over Brighton

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal go seven points clear at the top with victory over Brighton

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in 2-0 win over Bournemouth

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in 2-0 win over Bournemouth

Goals galore as WLB Sports Limited's Futsal Lagos thrills fans with exhibition games

Goals galore as WLB Sports Limited's Futsal Lagos thrills fans with exhibition games

LA LIGA: Chukwueze wins MOTM in Villarreal's derby victory as Lahoz ruins Catalan derby

LA LIGA: Chukwueze wins MOTM in Villarreal's derby victory as Lahoz ruins Catalan derby

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this sure 7 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

Ekiti Pikin wins 36 million naira on 1xbet

BETTING: Ekiti Pikin, a well-known Nigerian punter, wins over Christmas.

Betting tips for Ligue 1 games.

LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

Over 2.5 goals betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet on this over 2.5 goals on Bet9ja for EPL games