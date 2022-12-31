BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

We have selected the best straight-win betting tips for the coming Premier League games.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Chelsea vs Manchester City (Manchester City win) @ 1.64 odds

Booking code: 39YBKBJ

This fixture has become one-sided in recent times, with Manchester City winning all three of their previous meetings, including a 2-0 win as recently as November.

Manchester City beat Chelsea home and away last season, and have shown a considerable level of dominance in big games this season.

We expect them to win this match.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth (Manchester United to win) @ 1.28 odds

Booking code: 39YQK95

Manchester United are sewing up an impressive campaign after their poor start to the League season.

They have only lost one game of their last 15 in all competitions, with five wins in their last five competitive games.

AFP

The last time Manchester United failed to pick up a win in Old Trafford was back in October when they drew against Newcastle.

They face a Bournemouth side who do not travel well and have lost their last five games away from home.

We expect Manchester United to pick up a win in this one.

Brentford vs Liverpool (Liverpool win) @ 1.54 odds

Booking code: 39YN6SV

Liverpool are back on their groove, winning their last four games in the Premier League.

The last time they played Brentford, they put three past them, in a 3-0 win.

AFP