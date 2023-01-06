BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games

We have selected the best straight-win betting tips for the coming FA Cup third-round games.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Liverpool vs Wolves (Liverpool win) @ 1.32 odds

Booking code: 3BPRL5K

Liverpool are the current holders of the FA Cup.

The defending champions would start their campaign to reclaim their title against a Wolves side that they have beaten eleven times in their last thirteen meetings.

AFP

Liverpool struggled in the FA Cup against Wolves, as Wolves knocked them out in 2016/17 and 2018/19.

However, we expect Liverpool to beat them this time, given the tie is in Anfield

Oxford vs Arsenal (Arsenal win) @ 1.17 odds

Booking code: 3BQ5ZC7

Arsenal leads the English Premier League, while Oxford United are 14th in English League One.

Oxford has lost twice and drawn three times in their last five league encounters against Arsenal without even scoring a goal.

Oxford find it especially difficult to advance in the FA Cup when facing Premier League opponents, as they have only done so once in their most recent meetings.

In contrast, Arsenal has advanced in 24 of its last 26 FA Cup third-round games.

They have also progressed in their last 13 FA Cup ties against teams outside the top two English divisions.

Manchester United vs Everton(Manchester United win) @ 1.37 odds

Manchester United have seen their recent form take a turn for the better. Everton are currently in a rut, with no wins since the return of the Premier League after the World Cup break.

AFP

In their last 29 matches, Everton has only managed one victory against Manchester United, with Manchester United beating them in the quarter-finals of their previous FA Cup match at Old Trafford in 1982–1983.