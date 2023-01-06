ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We have selected the best straight-win picks for the FA Cup third-round fixtures

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool lifts the FA Cup
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool lifts the FA Cup

The FA Cup is now in its third round, which means Premier League teams have been introduced into the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have selected the best straight-win betting tips for the coming FA Cup third-round games.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 3BPRL5K

Liverpool are the current holders of the FA Cup.

The defending champions would start their campaign to reclaim their title against a Wolves side that they have beaten eleven times in their last thirteen meetings.

London, England, 14th May 2022. Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool lifts the FA Cup after his team win the Emirates FA Cup match at Wembley Stadium, London.
London, England, 14th May 2022. Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool lifts the FA Cup after his team win the Emirates FA Cup match at Wembley Stadium, London. AFP

Liverpool struggled in the FA Cup against Wolves, as Wolves knocked them out in 2016/17 and 2018/19.

However, we expect Liverpool to beat them this time, given the tie is in Anfield

Booking code: 3BQ5ZC7

Arsenal leads the English Premier League, while Oxford United are 14th in English League One.

Oxford has lost twice and drawn three times in their last five league encounters against Arsenal without even scoring a goal.

Oxford find it especially difficult to advance in the FA Cup when facing Premier League opponents, as they have only done so once in their most recent meetings.

In contrast, Arsenal has advanced in 24 of its last 26 FA Cup third-round games.

They have also progressed in their last 13 FA Cup ties against teams outside the top two English divisions.

Manchester United have seen their recent form take a turn for the better. Everton are currently in a rut, with no wins since the return of the Premier League after the World Cup break.

Manchester United, ManU v Bournemouth Premier League 03/01/2023. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (10) Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen(14) and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (8) discuss the free kick
Manchester United, ManU v Bournemouth Premier League 03/01/2023. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (10) Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen(14) and Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (8) discuss the free kick AFP

In their last 29 matches, Everton has only managed one victory against Manchester United, with Manchester United beating them in the quarter-finals of their previous FA Cup match at Old Trafford in 1982–1983.

We expect Erik Ten Haag&rsquo;s team to win this game.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool lifts the FA Cup

    BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games

  • Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Manchester City s Erling Haaland tries to get away from Thiago Silva during the Premier League match against Chelsea.

    BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score

  • Liverpool the 2021/22 FA Cup champions

    BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for FA Cup games

Recommended articles

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games

Deontay Wilder to end the career of 'damaged' Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder to end the career of 'damaged' Anthony Joshua

BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for FA Cup games

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for FA Cup games

LALIGA: Win with this 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game

LALIGA: Win with this 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game

NBA: Bet on this odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game

NBA: Bet on this odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks game

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betting tips for Ligue 1 games

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

English Premier League logo

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

Premier League logo

BETTING: Betting tips on goals for Premier League round 19 fixtures

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League Joelinton of Newcastle United and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James s Park

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle