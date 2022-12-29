ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins for coming La Liga games

Faruq Ibrahim
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We picked out three well-analysed straight wins from the coming La Liga games.

La Liga dark theme logo
La Liga dark theme logo

The Spanish La Liga is back after the World Cup break, this means betting on the league of stars has resumed.

There are many games to pick from, but we have narrowed down the best straight-win picks.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 39JQVXB

Barcelona are the current league leader, and despite their form in Europe, they have been brilliant in La Liga

ESP: FC Barcelona, Barca UD Almeria. La Liga Santander Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona at full time during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Almeria played at Spotify Camp Nou
ESP: FC Barcelona, Barca UD Almeria. La Liga Santander Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona at full time during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Almeria played at Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona have won their last five games in La Liga and four of their previous six games against Espanyol.

Espanyol have won only one game of their last ten in La Liga.

We expect this derby to be one-sided, ending up being a win for Barcelona.

Booking code: 39JRHZH

Real Sociedad have become very reliable this season, and they recently went on an eight-game winning streak.

The head-to-head in this tie also heavily favours Real Sociedad, as they have beaten Osasuna in all five of their most recent encounters.

We expect the third-placed side in La Liga to win this game.

Booking code: 39KQKQ7

Vinicius and Benzema are raring to go after World Cup disappointments.

The defending champions face a Valladolid side that they have beaten 11 times since 2009. Valladolid have only managed to pick up two draws in that period against Real Madrid.

La Liga Spanish La Liga soccer match Real Madrid vs Cadiz at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, 10 November 2022. Militao celebrates a goal 900/Cordon Press
La Liga Spanish La Liga soccer match Real Madrid vs Cadiz at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, 10 November 2022. Militao celebrates a goal

We expect real Madrid to win this game convincingly.

Topics:
Faruq Ibrahim
