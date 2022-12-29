BETTING: 3 sure straight wins for coming La Liga games

There are many games to pick from, but we have narrowed down the best straight-win picks.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Barcelona vs Espanyol (Barcelona win) @ 1.26 odds

Booking code: 39JQVXB

Barcelona are the current league leader, and despite their form in Europe, they have been brilliant in La Liga

Barcelona have won their last five games in La Liga and four of their previous six games against Espanyol.

Espanyol have won only one game of their last ten in La Liga.

We expect this derby to be one-sided, ending up being a win for Barcelona.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna (Real Sociedad win) @ 1.88 odds

Booking code: 39JRHZH

Real Sociedad have become very reliable this season, and they recently went on an eight-game winning streak.

The head-to-head in this tie also heavily favours Real Sociedad, as they have beaten Osasuna in all five of their most recent encounters.

We expect the third-placed side in La Liga to win this game.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid (Real Madrid win) @ 1.48 odds

Booking code: 39KQKQ7

Vinicius and Benzema are raring to go after World Cup disappointments.

The defending champions face a Valladolid side that they have beaten 11 times since 2009. Valladolid have only managed to pick up two draws in that period against Real Madrid.

