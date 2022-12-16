The World Cup is coming to an end, but the betting and winning from the World Cup does not have to end yet, with the final still to be played.
BETTING: 3 sure betting tips for the World Cup final
We have picked out the best betting tips from the World Cup final fixture between France and Argentina
Recommended articles
We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct at the time of posting)
Under 3.5 @ 1.19 odds
Booking Code: 37YG53J
These are two teams who are very strong defensively, coupled with the occasion of the World Cup, the game is expected to be cagey.
Since 1990, only the 2018 World Cup final has failed to play out this outcome.
First 20 minutes draw @ 1.31 odds
Booking Code: 37YG65V
As stated earlier, this game has all the markings of a low-scoring fixture.
It is the World Cup final, and the managers on either side are quite pragmatic, the game is expected to start slow before coming to life.
France have played out this outcome in three of their last five games in the tournament, Argentina however have played out the outcome in all five of their last five games.
Second half highest scoring (yes) @ 2.16 odds
Booking Code: 37YG85H
Argentina have played out this outcome in five of all six games they have played in Qatar 2022, they tend to start slowly before bursting to life.
France have played out this outcome in four of their last five games in the tournament.
With both teams facing off in a final of all games, we expect this outcome to be played easily.
More from category
-
BETTING: 3 sure betting tips for the World Cup final
-
BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite bookmaker
-
NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this and odds and betting tips for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans