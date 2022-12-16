BETTING: 3 sure betting tips for the World Cup final

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the World Cup final between France and Argentina.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct at the time of posting)

Under 3.5 @ 1.19 odds

These are two teams who are very strong defensively, coupled with the occasion of the World Cup, the game is expected to be cagey.

Since 1990, only the 2018 World Cup final has failed to play out this outcome.

First 20 minutes draw @ 1.31 odds

As stated earlier, this game has all the markings of a low-scoring fixture.

It is the World Cup final, and the managers on either side are quite pragmatic, the game is expected to start slow before coming to life.

France have played out this outcome in three of their last five games in the tournament, Argentina however have played out the outcome in all five of their last five games.

Second half highest scoring (yes) @ 2.16 odds

Argentina have played out this outcome in five of all six games they have played in Qatar 2022, they tend to start slowly before bursting to life.

France have played out this outcome in four of their last five games in the tournament.

