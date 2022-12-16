ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips for the World Cup final

We have picked out the best betting tips from the World Cup final fixture between France and Argentina

The World Cup is coming to an end, but the betting and winning from the World Cup does not have to end yet, with the final still to be played.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the World Cup final between France and Argentina.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct at the time of posting)

Booking Code: 37YG53J

These are two teams who are very strong defensively, coupled with the occasion of the World Cup, the game is expected to be cagey.

Otamendi in action for Argentina
Otamendi in action for Argentina AFP

Since 1990, only the 2018 World Cup final has failed to play out this outcome.

Booking Code: 37YG65V

As stated earlier, this game has all the markings of a low-scoring fixture.

It is the World Cup final, and the managers on either side are quite pragmatic, the game is expected to start slow before coming to life.

France have played out this outcome in three of their last five games in the tournament, Argentina however have played out the outcome in all five of their last five games.

Booking Code: 37YG85H

Argentina have played out this outcome in five of all six games they have played in Qatar 2022, they tend to start slowly before bursting to life.

France have played out this outcome in four of their last five games in the tournament.

Mbappe in action for France
Mbappe in action for France AFP

With both teams facing off in a final of all games, we expect this outcome to be played easily.

