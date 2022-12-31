ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle

We have picked out the best betting tips for the top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Newcastle.

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League Joelinton of Newcastle United and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James s Park
Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League Joelinton of Newcastle United and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James s Park

Arsenal are first on the Premier League table, and Newcastle are third, making it a big game, and an opportunity to win big money.

We have selected the best betting tips from this game.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 39YMXRZ

Arsenal and Newcastle are two of the best teams in the Premier League this season. They are first and third on the League standings, and second and fifth for goals scored.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal punches the ball away during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal
IMAGO / NurPhoto Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal punches the ball away during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal AFP

We expect a showing of offensive prowess from both teams, with both teams registering on the scoresheet.

Booking code: 39YN2KX

It is difficult to call this game for either side with the form they have been on.

The first and only time Arsenal have lost in the Premier League this season was back in September against Manchester United.

Newcastle on the other hand are on a 14-game unbeaten run and have not lost since August against Liverpool.

We reckon both teams would share the spoils when they face off on Tuesday.

Booking code: 39YN5J6

There is no exact science to correct score predictions, but we already established that we expect both teams to score and that a draw is highly likely.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League Ben White of Arsenal and Callum Wilson of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James s Park
IMAGO / NurPhoto Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League Ben White of Arsenal and Callum Wilson of Newcastle United in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James s Park AFP

2-2 is a very reasonable correct score pick. It is also worth noting that in the last two meetings between both teams, each side got a 2-0 win.

