Arsenal are first on the Premier League table, and Newcastle are third, making it a big game, and an opportunity to win big money.
BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle
We have picked out the best betting tips for the top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Newcastle.
We have selected the best betting tips from this game.
*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)
Arsenal vs Newcastle (Goal-goal) @ 1.65 odds
Booking code: 39YMXRZ
Arsenal and Newcastle are two of the best teams in the Premier League this season. They are first and third on the League standings, and second and fifth for goals scored.
We expect a showing of offensive prowess from both teams, with both teams registering on the scoresheet.
Arsenal vs Newcastle (Draw) @ 3.80 odds
Booking code: 39YN2KX
It is difficult to call this game for either side with the form they have been on.
The first and only time Arsenal have lost in the Premier League this season was back in September against Manchester United.
Newcastle on the other hand are on a 14-game unbeaten run and have not lost since August against Liverpool.
We reckon both teams would share the spoils when they face off on Tuesday.
Arsenal vs Newcastle (2-2) @ 14.25 odds
Booking code: 39YN5J6
There is no exact science to correct score predictions, but we already established that we expect both teams to score and that a draw is highly likely.
2-2 is a very reasonable correct score pick. It is also worth noting that in the last two meetings between both teams, each side got a 2-0 win.
