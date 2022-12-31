BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle

We have selected the best betting tips from this game.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Arsenal vs Newcastle (Goal-goal) @ 1.65 odds

Booking code: 39YMXRZ

Arsenal and Newcastle are two of the best teams in the Premier League this season. They are first and third on the League standings, and second and fifth for goals scored.

AFP

We expect a showing of offensive prowess from both teams, with both teams registering on the scoresheet.

Arsenal vs Newcastle (Draw) @ 3.80 odds

Booking code: 39YN2KX

It is difficult to call this game for either side with the form they have been on.

The first and only time Arsenal have lost in the Premier League this season was back in September against Manchester United.

Newcastle on the other hand are on a 14-game unbeaten run and have not lost since August against Liverpool.

We reckon both teams would share the spoils when they face off on Tuesday.

Arsenal vs Newcastle (2-2) @ 14.25 odds

Booking code: 39YN5J6

There is no exact science to correct score predictions, but we already established that we expect both teams to score and that a draw is highly likely.

AFP