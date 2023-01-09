Both teams are on a good form with New York Knicks winning four straight games in a row and defeating Toronto Raptors in their last game while Milwaukee Bucks lost their last game against Charlotte Hornets after winning two NBA games in a row.
BETTING: 2 sure betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game
Bet9ja offers you intriguing and alluring odds for the basketball game between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, and we have looked over these basketball predictions for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Home handicap +6.5 @ 1.50 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3C5NBJZ
The home team are in superb form coming into this game and we expect it to be a difficult game for both sides. Milwaukee Bucks have been given a slight advantage by the bookies in this encounter but we do not expect the point margin to be high if they eventually win the game. New York Knicks form will be a major advantage for them in this encounter.
Over 216.5 points @ 1.41 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3C5PHQK
The New York Knicks have scored over 110 points in three of their last home games and have also produced more than 216 points in four of their last home games. Milwaukee Bucks on the other hand have also produced more than 220 points in three of their last five away games in the NBA.
