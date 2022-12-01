Qatar 2022: How to Cashout on Serbia vs Switzerland

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Serbia vs Switzerland game.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Draw @ 3.35 odds on Bet9ja

Booking Code: 36B6WGN

Serbia played out this outcome in their last outing against Cameroon, with not much between themselves and their Swiss opponents, this game is well primed for a draw.

AFP

If you are searching for an option to bet on in this game, this pick is not as risky as you might think.

Serbia vs Switzerland correct score (1-1) @ 6.50 odds

Booking Code: 36B7KKY

This game has all the makings of a draw with so little daylight between both sides.

However with qualification on the line of both teams, they are expected to take the game to each other, a goalless draw would be a difficult outcome.

Factoring all this in, the correct score prediction is a 1-1 score draw.

Switzerland win, draw no bet @ 1.93 odds

Booking Code: 36BB98J

Switzerland are the slight favourites, so we would be backing them to get all three points for this pick. However, because of the small gap in quality between these sides, there is a high likelihood they play out a draw. If that outcome happens, this option voids the bet and pays back the stake.

AFP