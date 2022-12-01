There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.
Qatar 2022: How to Cashout on Serbia vs Switzerland
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group G fixture between Serbia and Switzerland.
We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Serbia vs Switzerland game.
Draw @ 3.35 odds on Bet9ja
Serbia played out this outcome in their last outing against Cameroon, with not much between themselves and their Swiss opponents, this game is well primed for a draw.
If you are searching for an option to bet on in this game, this pick is not as risky as you might think.
Serbia vs Switzerland correct score (1-1) @ 6.50 odds
This game has all the makings of a draw with so little daylight between both sides.
However with qualification on the line of both teams, they are expected to take the game to each other, a goalless draw would be a difficult outcome.
Factoring all this in, the correct score prediction is a 1-1 score draw.
Switzerland win, draw no bet @ 1.93 odds
Switzerland are the slight favourites, so we would be backing them to get all three points for this pick. However, because of the small gap in quality between these sides, there is a high likelihood they play out a draw. If that outcome happens, this option voids the bet and pays back the stake.
If you insist on staking on this match, this is a pick to consider.
