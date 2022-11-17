Odds for top assist maker at the World Cup

Faruq Ibrahim
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We have picked out the Bet9ja odds for players most likely to be the top assists maker at the FIFA world cup 2022.

Odds on top assist makers at Qatar 2022
Odds on top assist makers at Qatar 2022

The World Cup would mark the attendance of many elite playmakers and all of them would be looking to be the one with the most assists in this World Cup, some more likely than others, and the bookies are prepared to reward us for picking correctly who would finish with the most assists at the world cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33F3L3P

Kevin De Bruyne is regarded as the best playmaker in world football for quite awhile now, and he continues to prove why he is seen as such by many this season, KDB has already picked up nine assists this season combining very well with Erling Haaland at Manchester City.

Reuniting with another striker he has a telepathic like connection with in Lukaku, De Bruyne would be looking to achieve a feat he had already achieved in the 2018 World Cup, and at 7 odds, it might just be a steal.

Kelvin De Bruyne for Belgium
Kelvin De Bruyne for Belgium Pulse Nigeria

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33F3FTN

Betting on Messi to win the highest number of assists at any competition is almost a sure thing, talkmore a World Cup he is determined to do well in as he would not be playing in another.

Occupying a Quarterback type of role for the Copa America champions, Messi would be expected to re-enact the beautiful partnership he has shown with Lautaro Martinez, where he is assisting and Martinez is scoring, it is a pick worth putting your money on if you’re looking to explore this option.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina's charge
Lionel Messi will lead Argentina's charge AFP

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33F2XGB

Neymar is odds on favorite to finish the World Cup with the highest number of assists at the World Cup alongside Messi.

The 30 year old Brazilian is arguably the most in-form footballer going into the world cup, and he leads the team best positioned to go all the way, given his ability plus extended time in the competition to rack up numbers, betting on Neymar in this option is a wise move.

Neymar in action for Brazil
Neymar in action for Brazil Pulse Nigeria

Bet9ja Booking Number: 33F6Z8K

Antoine Griezmann is positioned directly behind a strike force of Benzema and Kylian Mbappe facilitating play, giving him a good chance to piggyback off these stars and end the competition as its top assists maker.

The Atletico Madrid man is also on corner kicks, a big avenue to nick assists with France’s aerial dominance. It is not a sure thing, but at 17 odds it is certainly worth a punt.

Antoine Greizmann is expected to play behind Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema
Antoine Greizmann is expected to play behind Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema omnisports
Topics:
Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

More from category

  • Odds on top assist makers at Qatar 2022

    Odds for top assist maker at the World Cup

  • Odds on Group H

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

  • Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Recommended articles

Odds for top assist maker at the World Cup

Odds for top assist maker at the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Brazil World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Brazil World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Qatar 2022: Croatia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Croatia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Trending

Betting tips from Ligue 1 for this weekend

Betting tips from Ligue 1 for this weekend

Serge Gnabry celebrating with his teammates

Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips

Premier league betting Tips

Betting tips on Bet9ja for Premier League games this weekend

Serie A betting tips

Sure 5-odd in the Serie A this weekend on Bet9ja