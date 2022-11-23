Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Uruguay vs South Korea

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group H fixture between Uruguay and South Korea

Betting tips on Uruguay vs South Korea
Betting tips on Uruguay vs South Korea

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the Uruguay vs South Korea

*These odds were culled from SportyBet (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Booking Code: FB0A5613

Uruguay are the bookies favourites for this game, and for the right reasons. After sacking Oscar Tabares, and hiring Diego Alonso, Uruguay have overturned their lacklustre form, moving from 7th to 3rd in CONMEBOL qualification.

They would be looking to continue in this way and are expected to get a win against a less fancied South Korea.

Booking Code: 61D8755

Both teams have World Class talents up front, the likes of Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, and Darwin Nunez for Uruguay. The Tottenham superstar and last season's premier league golden boot winner, Heung Min Son and Mallorca’s playmaker Lee Kang In both play for The Republic of Korea.

Luis Suarez in action for Uruguayan side Nacional
Luis Suarez in action for Uruguayan side Nacional AFP

Two goals at the very least should be expected from the attacking quality on show, bank on it.

Booking Code: 241813A3

Having already spoken on South Korea’s quality upfront, it is important to note that Uruguay still rely heavily on aged Diego Godin, would most probably be missing half fit Araujo, meaning they are up for the taking defensively.

Lee Kang In in action for South Korea
Lee Kang In in action for South Korea AFP

South Korea should be able to capitalise and get at least one goal for themselves. Bet on it.

Topics:
