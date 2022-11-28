Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The last round of the group stage begins as many countries who are yet to qualify for the round of 16 give their all to secure a qualification. Wales and England face off in the final round of their Group B game.

Betting tips and odds for Wales v England
Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

The Group B match between Wales and England has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

Recommended articles

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Betting code: 35XTBSF

England are top of the Group B table with four points and a win against Wales will see them secure the top spot going into the round of 16. The draw against USA was a worrisome result for them and they will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Wales who have been poor in this tournament. We expect England to win without any question.

England forward Harry Kane against Iran
England forward Harry Kane against Iran Pulse Nigeria

Betting code: 35XVYP7

Both teams are a goals scoring team and they have scored in the first half in four of their last meetings against each other. Both teams have not failed to produce at least a goal in all their international matches. Wales have scored in three of their last five matches. We expect a goal to be scored by either team in the first half of this encounter.

Betting code: 35XYL5R

Based on their previous meetings we have seen at least two goals in their encounter. Both teams have a scoring record when it comes to their international games. Both teams have only failed to score more than one goal in just two occasions in their last meetings. We expect nothing less than two goals in this encounter.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

  • Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

  • Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

Recommended articles

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

QATAR 2022: 'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.

QATAR 2022: 'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

Qatar 2022: Casemiro scores winning goal against Switzerland to send Brazil into the Knockout stage

Qatar 2022: Casemiro scores winning goal against Switzerland to send Brazil into the Knockout stage

Trending

Popular twitter punter wins 50 million grand audit on Sportybet

Twitter Punter wins N50m, breaks Sportybet biggest winning limit

World Cup betting tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: Chizzy_BB world cup betting tips on Sportybet

Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia