Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Uruguay v Portugal

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Over 2.5 goals @ 2.14 odds

Betting code: 35RK9ZF

Uruguay and Portugal are regular scoring teams and we expect goals in this encounter. Their previous international meeting recorded over 2.5 goals. Portugal has scored two or more goals in their last two international matches and Uruguay have managed to score two or more goals in two of their last four international games.

We have predicted over 2.5 goals in this encounter.

Pulse Nigeria

Both teams score @ 1.92 odds

Betting code: 35RL6V5

This option is likely possible based on the quality of attacking players they both possess. Their previous international match saw both teams score against each other in a game that ended 2-1 in favour of Uruguay. We expect both teams not to sit back but play end to end football which will likely see them both concede.

We have predicted both teams to score in this game.

First half draw @ 2.03 odds

Betting code: 35RM29K

This is another option we can consider based on the status of both teams. The first half of this encounter might be very tight and they will be looking to play safe and not make many errors. We saw both teams play out a first half draw in their first opening games and we expect the same for this game.