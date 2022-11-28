The Group D match between Tunisia v France has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.
Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France
The world cup group stage is coming to an end as countries fight for survival to remain in the competition and secure a round of 16 qualification. Tunisia and France will face off for their last group stage game.
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
First half draw @ 2.23 odds
Betting code: 35Y73WG
France have won both group stage games in the world cup and will be resting most of their key players for the final game of their group stage game. We expect a very tight game in the first half because France will be using their second team for this game and Tunisia will be hoping to get something out of this game as a consolation for their possible world cup exit.
France to win @ 1.52 odds
Betting code: 35Y7JXL
France will be playing with their second team and will be resting most of their first team players which will make the game a bit difficult but we still expect France to come out on top in this match. France have won their first two games in their group and we expect them to round up the group with a win against the Tunisian side.
1-3 goals @ 1.40 odds
Betting code: 35Y7W6H
France have scored in their first two group stage games and even though they won't have the same quality as they possess in their first two games we still expect goals in this encounter but the goals won't be as much as expected. We are expecting not more than three goals from both teams in this encounter.
