Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The world cup group stage is coming to an end as countries fight for survival to remain in the competition and secure a round of 16 qualification. Tunisia and France will face off for their last group stage game.

Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France
Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

The Group D match between Tunisia v France has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

Recommended articles

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Betting code: 35Y73WG

France have won both group stage games in the world cup and will be resting most of their key players for the final game of their group stage game. We expect a very tight game in the first half because France will be using their second team for this game and Tunisia will be hoping to get something out of this game as a consolation for their possible world cup exit.

Kylian Mbappe for France
Kylian Mbappe for France Pulse Nigeria

Betting code: 35Y7JXL

France will be playing with their second team and will be resting most of their first team players which will make the game a bit difficult but we still expect France to come out on top in this match. France have won their first two games in their group and we expect them to round up the group with a win against the Tunisian side.

Betting code: 35Y7W6H

France have scored in their first two group stage games and even though they won't have the same quality as they possess in their first two games we still expect goals in this encounter but the goals won't be as much as expected. We are expecting not more than three goals from both teams in this encounter.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

  • Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

  • Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

Recommended articles

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

QATAR 2022: 'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.

QATAR 2022: 'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

Qatar 2022: Casemiro scores winning goal against Switzerland to send Brazil into the Knockout stage

Qatar 2022: Casemiro scores winning goal against Switzerland to send Brazil into the Knockout stage

Trending

Popular twitter punter wins 50 million grand audit on Sportybet

Twitter Punter wins N50m, breaks Sportybet biggest winning limit

World Cup betting tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: Chizzy_BB world cup betting tips on Sportybet

Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia