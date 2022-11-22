Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Senegal and Qatar both lost their first game of their world cup campaign and will face each other at the Al-Thumama Stadium by 2pm.

Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal
Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from their defeat which put them in a very tight position. If either of them comes out on top they will have a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

Recommended articles

The Group A match between Qatar and Senegal has some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Betting code: 357LCR9

It is quite obvious on paper that Senegal have a better chance of winning this match but we all know that football is not played on paper. Having lost to Netherlands in their opening game, the Senegalese team will be hoping to bounce back with a win against Qatar. Senegal are a better team compared to Qatar with many experienced players in their ranks. A win for the Teranger Lions will give them a chance to qualify for the round of 16.

We have tipped Senegal to win against the host country Qatar.

Kalidou Koulibaly in action against Netherland
Kalidou Koulibaly in action against Netherland Pulse Nigeria

Betting code: 357M3V5

Qatar have not really shown quality in this tournament. Their first game against Ecuador was a below par performance and we are not expecting any surprises from them when they face the Teranger Lions of Senegal. The Senegalese team have the quality needed to see this game off in style and we expect them to win this game and score at least two goals against Qatar.

A win and over 1.5 goals for Senegal have been predicted.

Betting code: 357N6WT

We have seen how badly Qatar played in their first game against Ecuador which was really poor and hardly created any solid chances in that game. We are not expecting them to create any chances against Senegal and the game will be a one sided game. The Senegalese team have a solid backline to hold and withstand any attack brought to them by Qatar.

We are predicting a no goal for both teams.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

  • Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

  • Betting tips and odds on Switzerland v Cameroon

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Switzerland v Cameroon

Recommended articles

Arsenal and England’s Beth Mead is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a major injury

Arsenal and England’s Beth Mead is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a major injury

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Switzerland v Cameroon

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Switzerland v Cameroon

Qatar 2022: Jamal Musiala out to prove he is the best in the world as Germany take on Japan in Qatar

Qatar 2022: Jamal Musiala out to prove he is the best in the world as Germany take on Japan in Qatar

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

Ochoa denies Lewandowski as Poland draw Mexico

Ochoa denies Lewandowski as Poland draw Mexico

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Breaking News: Manchester United terminate Cristiano Ronaldo contract

Breaking News: Manchester United terminate Cristiano Ronaldo contract

Trending

World Cup winner odds

Qatar 2022: Odds on possible World Cup winner

Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Qatar 2022 popular bets

Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador