Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Qatar v Senegal

The Group A match between Qatar and Senegal has some exciting options to pick from and we have analysed these options for you.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Senegal to win @ 1.66 odds

Betting code: 357LCR9

It is quite obvious on paper that Senegal have a better chance of winning this match but we all know that football is not played on paper. Having lost to Netherlands in their opening game, the Senegalese team will be hoping to bounce back with a win against Qatar. Senegal are a better team compared to Qatar with many experienced players in their ranks. A win for the Teranger Lions will give them a chance to qualify for the round of 16.

We have tipped Senegal to win against the host country Qatar.

Pulse Nigeria

Senegal win and over 1.5 goals @ 2.09 odds

Betting code: 357M3V5

Qatar have not really shown quality in this tournament. Their first game against Ecuador was a below par performance and we are not expecting any surprises from them when they face the Teranger Lions of Senegal. The Senegalese team have the quality needed to see this game off in style and we expect them to win this game and score at least two goals against Qatar.

A win and over 1.5 goals for Senegal have been predicted.

No goal-goal @ 1.68 odds

Betting code: 357N6WT

We have seen how badly Qatar played in their first game against Ecuador which was really poor and hardly created any solid chances in that game. We are not expecting them to create any chances against Senegal and the game will be a one sided game. The Senegalese team have a solid backline to hold and withstand any attack brought to them by Qatar.