Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Poland v Saudi Arabia

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Under 3.5 goals @ 1.27 odds

Betting code: 359QVD6

With both teams going against each other in their Group C second round games, we expect a very low scoring performance from both teams. Saudi Arabia will be hoping they can secure a draw in this game for them to qualify for the round of 16 and will be very cautious not to concede at the back.

Pulse Nigeria

Saudi Arabia handicap 2 @ 1.24 odds

Betting code: 359RHZW

Although we are not expecting many goals in this game, we should not overlook the quality the Poland team possesses. Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in their first game and they will be taking that confidence into this game. We are not expecting Poland to defeat Saudi Arabia with a large goal margin in this game so we played safe and gave them two goals ahead.

We have given Saudi Arabia two goals ahead against Poland.

1-3 multi goals @ 1.36 odds

Betting code: 359SZN8

We have gone ahead to predict a low scoring outcome for this game. However, we can not really say what the final outcome of the game will be so to play save we have picked between a 1-3 goal margin for this game. Saudi Arabia will try to play a reserved football and aim for a draw in this game so with that we expect only 1-3 goal margin for both teams.