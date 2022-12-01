Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for Netherland vs USA

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you attractive odds for the round of 16 game involving Netherland and USA and we have analyzed the best tips for this game

Betting tips for Netherland vs USA
Betting tips for Netherland vs USA

Netherland topped their group with seven points and will be facing USA who came second with five points behind England in Group B. The Netherlands are favorites going into this game but the USA can still pose a threat to their qualification to the quarterfinals.

Recommended articles

The Round of 16 match between Netherland and USA has been analyzed adequately for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 36BXMWS

A win for the Netherlands is looking good on paper as they face the USA. The United State team is filled with young blood ready to run at you all 90 minutes and this will prove a bit difficult for the Netherlands to contain their pressing. However, be as it may, the Netherlands are more experienced than the USA team and this will count so much in this encounter. A win for Netherlands which is very likely will see them qualify for the quarter finals of the world cup.

Memphis Depay back in action for Netherlands
Memphis Depay back in action for Netherlands Pulse Nigeria

Betting code: 36BYYCM

Netherlands scored in all their games in the group stage and USA only failed to score against England but scored in their remaining two games in the group. We expect both teams to produce at least two goals in this encounter as they both would be looking to qualify for the quarter finals.

Betting code: 36BZYKT

A very tight first half is expected in this game and we are not expecting many goals from them. Both teams have scored fewer goals in the first half of their group stage games in this tournament and we are not expecting that to change in this encounter. This option is easy to pick based on their previous games in this competition.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips for England vs Senegal

    Qatar 2022: Cash-out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for England vs Senegal

  • Betting tips for Netherland vs USA

    Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for Netherland vs USA

  • How to cashout on Serbia vs Switzerland

    Qatar 2022: How to Cashout on Serbia vs Switzerland

Recommended articles

Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

Qatar 2022: Cash-out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for England vs Senegal

Qatar 2022: Cash-out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for England vs Senegal

Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for Netherland vs USA

Qatar 2022: Cash-out with this betting tips for Netherland vs USA

Costa Rica vs Germany, Japan vs Spain

Costa Rica vs Germany, Japan vs Spain

'This is a spiritual activity' - Reactions as Lukaku Imitates Yakubu Aiyegbeni to deny Belgium from progressing to knockout stages

'This is a spiritual activity' - Reactions as Lukaku Imitates Yakubu Aiyegbeni to deny Belgium from progressing to knockout stages

Reactions as Ziyech helps Morocco follow Super Eagles footsteps to secure top spot against Canada

Reactions as Ziyech helps Morocco follow Super Eagles footsteps to secure top spot against Canada

Belgium's not-so golden generation crash out after disappointing Croatia draw

Belgium's not-so golden generation crash out after disappointing Croatia draw

A clash of the Titans: Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru jostle for 100m GOLD in Asaba

A clash of the Titans: Enoch Adegoke and Divine Oduduru jostle for 100m GOLD in Asaba

Former NFF president Ammaju Pinnick reveals his World Cup wish for Nigeria

Former NFF president Ammaju Pinnick reveals his World Cup wish for Nigeria

Trending

Popular twitter punter wins 50 million grand audit on Sportybet

Twitter Punter wins N50m, breaks Sportybet biggest winning limit

World Cup tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: BettingTipsMan world cup tips on Sportybet

World Cup betting tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: Chizzy_BB world cup betting tips on Sportybet

Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark