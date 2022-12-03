Qatar 2022: Sure odds to cash-out with for Morocco vs Spain

The Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain has been analyzed adequately for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

First half draw @ 2.13 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 36L5T9V

We all know that Spain are a superior side and the favorites in this encounter but we saw how Morocco gave Belgium and Croatia a run for their money which Spain should look out for. We expect a very tight first half even as Spain are favorites but Morocco are not a team you look down against. A first half draw is a good pick for this encounter.

Pulse Nigeria

Morocco Handicap +2 goals @ 1.34 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 36LB3XJ

With many picking Spain as favorites for this game we still feel the game is actually closer in terms of quality of play than we think. Morocco is not an easy nut to crack and it's going to take the Spanish side something special to beat the Moroccan team. With Spain picked as favorites I still would go for Morocco handicap +2 goals seeing how Morocco have coped against other big countries.

1-3 goals @ 1.31 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 36LC6KL