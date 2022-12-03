Qatar 2022: 3 Bet9ja sure odds and Correct score for Japan vs Croatia

The Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia has been analyzed adequately for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

First half draw @ 2.02 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 36KGSRN

Both teams had to wait till the third game in their group before they could secure a round of 16 ticket. Croatia played a draw twice in the first half in their group stage game and Japan have struggled mostly in their first half games. We expect a very tight first half game because both teams will see it as a knock-out match and will not be given any other game to compensate for it. A first half draw is a possible outcome for this game.

First half under 1.5 goals @ 1.30 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 36KHRJC

After picking a first half draw in our previous picks we also believe that the goals to be scored in the first half will be minimal. We are expecting not less than a goal in this encounter. Both teams have managed only one goal in their previous encounters against other teams in this competition.

Correct score 1-1 @ 6.20 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 36KJMF3