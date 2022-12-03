Qatar 2022: 3 Bet9ja sure odds and Correct score for Japan vs Croatia

Stephen Oladehinde
Bet9ja offers you attractive odds for the round of 16 game involving Japan and Croatia and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.

Odds and betting tips for Japan vs Croatia
Odds and betting tips for Japan vs Croatia

Japan qualified as the group winners from a group of death after a late surge for survival in the last game of the group stage. They defeated Spain in a thrilling encounter which got Germany eliminated from two consecutive world cups. Croatia also came out second in their group and had to depend on their last game against Belgium to secure qualification.

The Round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia has been analyzed adequately for you.

Betting code: 36KGSRN

Both teams had to wait till the third game in their group before they could secure a round of 16 ticket. Croatia played a draw twice in the first half in their group stage game and Japan have struggled mostly in their first half games. We expect a very tight first half game because both teams will see it as a knock-out match and will not be given any other game to compensate for it. A first half draw is a possible outcome for this game.

Betting code: 36KHRJC

After picking a first half draw in our previous picks we also believe that the goals to be scored in the first half will be minimal. We are expecting not less than a goal in this encounter. Both teams have managed only one goal in their previous encounters against other teams in this competition.

Betting code: 36KJMF3

The correct score prediction is just a possible prediction of the game and does not mean it is correct. This prediction is based on our discretion and what we feel will happen in this game.

