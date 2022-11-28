Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The last round of the group stage begins as many countries who are yet to qualify for the round of 16 give their all to secure a qualification. Iran and USA face off in the final round of their Group B game.

Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA
Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

The Group B match between Iran v USA has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

Recommended articles

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Betting code: 35Y3G8Z

USA are hoping to get a win against Iran and secure a place in the round of 16. They scored in their first match against Wales but failed to score against England. We can say England are a tougher team than Iran so we expect them to find it easy and also find the back of the net. On the other hand Iran conceded six goals against England which leaves them vulnerable at the back.

USA team captain Christian Pulisic
USA team captain Christian Pulisic Pulse Nigeria

Betting code: 35Y3TKW

We expect a very tight first half from both teams as they will try to play safe and not give much away. Both teams played a goalless draw in their second round of games in Group B and we expect the same feat in this encounter. Iran will try to play for a draw in this game after they defeated Wales and a point will see them qualify for the round of 16. A first half draw is an easy prediction for this match

Betting code: 35Y5HND

Even though we are expecting a tight game from both teams we feel that the goal margin of this encounter won’t be more than three goals. Iran has scored only two goals in this tournament and USA on the other hand have scored just one goal in this tournament so we are not expecting many goals from both teams.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

  • Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

  • Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

Recommended articles

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope

QATAR 2022: 'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.

QATAR 2022: 'Ronaldo is shameless' - Reactions as Bruno Fernades double fires Portugal past Uruguay to knockout stages.

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Tunisia v France

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Wales v England

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

Qatar 2022: Casemiro scores winning goal against Switzerland to send Brazil into the Knockout stage

Qatar 2022: Casemiro scores winning goal against Switzerland to send Brazil into the Knockout stage

Trending

Popular twitter punter wins 50 million grand audit on Sportybet

Twitter Punter wins N50m, breaks Sportybet biggest winning limit

World Cup betting tips on Sportybet

Qatar 2022: Chizzy_BB world cup betting tips on Sportybet

Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Portugal v Ghana

Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia