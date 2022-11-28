Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Iran v USA

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

USA over 0.5 goals @ 1.24 odds

Betting code: 35Y3G8Z

USA are hoping to get a win against Iran and secure a place in the round of 16. They scored in their first match against Wales but failed to score against England. We can say England are a tougher team than Iran so we expect them to find it easy and also find the back of the net. On the other hand Iran conceded six goals against England which leaves them vulnerable at the back.

Pulse Nigeria

First half draw @ 2.01 odds

Betting code: 35Y3TKW

We expect a very tight first half from both teams as they will try to play safe and not give much away. Both teams played a goalless draw in their second round of games in Group B and we expect the same feat in this encounter. Iran will try to play for a draw in this game after they defeated Wales and a point will see them qualify for the round of 16. A first half draw is an easy prediction for this match

1-3 goals @ 1.31 odds

Betting code: 35Y5HND