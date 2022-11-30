Qatar 2022: Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Ghana vs Uruguay

The Group E match between Ghana and Uruguay has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Ghana to win or draw @ 2.01 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 365RVLC

Ghanaian team's chance of winning or drawing this match is very high, all they need is to avoid a defeat in this game. Ghana has been a better team in this tournament than Uruguay who have lost one and drawn one in this competition. Ghana’s win against South Korea put them at an advantage going into this game and a win or draw is a good bet for them.

Pulse Nigeria

Over 1.5 goals @ 1.31 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 365X7L2

Ghana are one of the highest scoring teams in this world cup scoring five goals in just two games. Over 1.5 goals option is a good pick for this game seeing how Ghana have been impressive in front of goal. We expect at least two goals in this match which is very likely.

Ghana over 0.5 goals @ 1.54 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 365Y8DK