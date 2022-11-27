Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Cameroon v Serbia

Stephen Oladehinde
The match between Cameroon and Serbia will be very intense as both countries will be looking for a win to boost their chances of qualifying for the round of 16.

Betting tips and odds for Cameroon v Serbia
The Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Betting code: 35RG3XQ

Cameroon and Serbia lost their opening group game against Switzerland and Brazil respectively. We expect an open game with both teams looking for a win to give themselves a chance of qualification. Based on their recent international meeting both teams scored against each other and we expect this same feat from them.

We have predicted both team to score in this game

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Serbia
Aleksandar Mitrovic of Serbia Pulse Nigeria

Betting code: 35RGYVX

We expect a very tight game and won’t be an easy win for Serbia. Cameroon are a good side and gave the Swizz team a tough time so we expect the same in this game. Both teams have quality players but the Serbian team is more mature than the Cameroon team.

We have predicted a win for Serbia in this encounter

Betting code: 35RHMWG

The Cameroonian team were very unlucky to score in their first opening game against Switzerland. We expect them to improve on this when they face Serbia, a team that has solid and organized defenders in their ranks. It won’t be that easy for Cameroon but we still expect them to score at least a goal in this game.

We have predicted Cameroon to score a goal against Serbia.

Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

