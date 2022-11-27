Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Cameroon v Serbia

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Both teams score @ 1.84 odds

Cameroon and Serbia lost their opening group game against Switzerland and Brazil respectively. We expect an open game with both teams looking for a win to give themselves a chance of qualification. Based on their recent international meeting both teams scored against each other and we expect this same feat from them.

We have predicted both team to score in this game

Serbia to win @ 1.75 odds

We expect a very tight game and won’t be an easy win for Serbia. Cameroon are a good side and gave the Swizz team a tough time so we expect the same in this game. Both teams have quality players but the Serbian team is more mature than the Cameroon team.

We have predicted a win for Serbia in this encounter

Cameroon over 0.5 @ 1.56 odds

The Cameroonian team were very unlucky to score in their first opening game against Switzerland. We expect them to improve on this when they face Serbia, a team that has solid and organized defenders in their ranks. It won’t be that easy for Cameroon but we still expect them to score at least a goal in this game.