Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds for Australia v Denmark
The world cup group stage is in its final round of games with Australia and Denmark facing off in Group D and Bet9ja offers you attractive odds and options to select from for this game.
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Denmark to win @ 1.52 odds
Betting code: 35Z8M8G
Denmark lost their second round game against France and they will need a win against Australia who are second on their group table if they are to qualify for the round of 16. A win for Denmark will see them move to the second position with four points. We expect Denmark to win against Australia.
Over 1.5 goals @ 1.26 odds
Betting code: 35ZD3D3
Denmark have scored only a goal in their opening two games in this tournament whereas their counterpart Australia has scored two goals. With both teams trying to secure a round of 16 qualification we expect them to score at least two goals in this encounter. Both countries know what is at stake for them and will not hold back against each other.
1-3 goals @ 1.40 odds
Betting code: 35ZG3KN
Denmark and Australia have a low scoring record in this tournament and we expect nothing less than three goals in this encounter. Previous encounters have seen both teams score a total of three goals in their first two world cup games and this is the best option to pick for both teams.
