RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld: Predictions, odds & betting tips

Authors:

Oloenu Eze

Sure Bayern Munich win here.

Reigning German champions are in league actions this weekend
Reigning German champions are in league actions this weekend

Bayern Munich are back in action in the Bundesliga this weekend and are expected to bounce back from their shock defeat at Augsburg last weekend.

Recommended articles

That was their third defeat since Julian Nagelsmann took charge this summer.

The reigning German champions are coming from a 2-1 victory away at Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League which was their fifth consecutive victory in this year's campaign.

They might have won but it was a far from pleasing performance which they wouldn't want to replicate.

Bayern Munich are still leaders in the German Bundesliga with 28 points but have not been as dominant as they would like.

They suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Augsburg last time out and now hold only a one-point over Dortmund who are on 27 points.

Arminia, meanwhile, are second from bottom on the log managing just one win and nine points so far.

The host have scored 22 goals in 6 games at home this season suffering one loss at home to Frankfurt earlier in the season.

They have recorded huge one-sided wins at the Allianz Arena this campaign and we wouldn't look past them doing it again.

The visitors however, travel to the defending champions with very little expectation of a result, despite picking up four points from their last two matches after a poor start to the campaign.

Even with the absences of key men, Bayern Munich aren't looking to be stopped soon and definitely not against an Arminia team languishing at the bottom end of the table.

Although the visitors would get chances, they simply do not posses the quality to stop Bayern at home and may end up suffering offensive assault from a wounded Bayern team.

Verdict

Best bet: Bayern to win and over 2.5 goals @1.35 odds on melbet.ng

Second bet: Bayern to score both halves @1.35 odds on melbet.ng

Oloenu 'Mr Genius' Eze is a betting expert and Football writer/analyst. He is a studying pharmacist and holds interest in Football, basketball and Tennis.

---

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Oloenu Eze

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld: Predictions, odds & betting tips

Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld: Predictions, odds & betting tips

Liverpool vs Southampton: Predictions, odds & betting tips

Liverpool vs Southampton: Predictions, odds & betting tips

Leverkusen plan to keep hold of in-demand teenage star Wirtz

Leverkusen plan to keep hold of in-demand teenage star Wirtz

Formiga bids 'marvelous' goodbye to Brazil

Formiga bids 'marvelous' goodbye to Brazil

Champions League: How Cristiano Ronaldo almost cried after Juventus lost to Porto [video]

Champions League: How Cristiano Ronaldo almost cried after Juventus lost to Porto [video]

2022 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo, Portugal on collision course with Italy for World Cup berth

2022 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo, Portugal on collision course with Italy for World Cup berth

Poulsen among six new Covid cases at RB Leipzig

Poulsen among six new Covid cases at RB Leipzig

Guardiola buoyed by Sterling revival

Guardiola buoyed by Sterling revival

'He should never wear Spurs' shirt again!' - O'Hara slams Dele Alli, others

'He should never wear Spurs' shirt again!' - O'Hara slams Dele Alli, others

Trending

Betting Tips: Mixed accumulation for the week

Manchester City and Liverpool are in action in the Champions League

Atlético Madrid vs Ac Milan: Predictions, odds & betting tips

Atletico Madrid Vs Ac Milan