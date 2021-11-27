Bayern Munich vs Arminia Bielefeld: Predictions, odds & betting tips

That was their third defeat since Julian Nagelsmann took charge this summer.

The reigning German champions are coming from a 2-1 victory away at Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League which was their fifth consecutive victory in this year's campaign.

They might have won but it was a far from pleasing performance which they wouldn't want to replicate.

Bayern Munich are still leaders in the German Bundesliga with 28 points but have not been as dominant as they would like.

They suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Augsburg last time out and now hold only a one-point over Dortmund who are on 27 points.

Arminia, meanwhile, are second from bottom on the log managing just one win and nine points so far.

The host have scored 22 goals in 6 games at home this season suffering one loss at home to Frankfurt earlier in the season.

They have recorded huge one-sided wins at the Allianz Arena this campaign and we wouldn't look past them doing it again.

The visitors however, travel to the defending champions with very little expectation of a result, despite picking up four points from their last two matches after a poor start to the campaign.

Even with the absences of key men, Bayern Munich aren't looking to be stopped soon and definitely not against an Arminia team languishing at the bottom end of the table.

Although the visitors would get chances, they simply do not posses the quality to stop Bayern at home and may end up suffering offensive assault from a wounded Bayern team.

Verdict

Best bet: Bayern to win and over 2.5 goals @1.35 odds on melbet.ng

Second bet: Bayern to score both halves @1.35 odds on melbet.ng

Oloenu 'Mr Genius' Eze is a betting expert and Football writer/analyst. He is a studying pharmacist and holds interest in Football, basketball and Tennis.

