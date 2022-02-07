Bad market: The biggest betting upsets from the weekend (Sunday)

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Going over the games that must have unexpectedly cut your tickets on Saturday and Sunday.

Barcelona 4-2 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona 4-2 Atletico Madrid

Another weekend has come and gone and millions of accumulators around the world have been busted. Here are the matches most likely responsible for the red on your ticket.

Recommended articles

Nice were on a five-match winning streak in Ligue 1, seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and sat third on the table before relegation-battling Clermont came to town.

Clermont Foot stunned Nice at the Allianz Rivera with a late goal to upset the odds.

Atalanta suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Cagliari
Atalanta suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Cagliari IMAGO / Xinhua

Atalanta were valued at 1.27 odds for a win against relegation-battling Cagliari but they somehow fell to defeat in Bergamo.

The Nerazzuri were a man down after goalkeeper Musso got sent off and Cagliari took full advantage to grab an unlikely win.

Bournemouth were on the wrong end of one of the biggest upsets in the FA Cup fourth round losing at home to non-league side, Boreham Wood.

Scott Parker’s men were valued at 1.35 for a win against lowly opposition at home but they failed to do that or even produce over 1.5 goals at 1.25 odds.

Ferencvaros are one of the biggest clubs in Hungarian football history and currently sit second on the OTP Bank Liga in contention for another league title.

So when they were valued at 1.30 odds for an home win away fifth-placed Paks, it was expected to be a straight win but they lost 3-0 instead.

Barcelona 4-2 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona 4-2 Atletico Madrid IMAGO/Action Plus

Atletico Madrid were unbeaten in their five previous matches against Barcelona and with the Catalans not at their best right now, it looked like that run would continue with at least a draw.

Barcelona’s win was not the only surprise, the high volume of goals must have caught punters off guard as well, games involving these two sides have not produced many goals in recent years.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

Afcon Semi Finals - Cameroon vs Egypt Match Preview & Betting Tips

Egypt will aim to avenge their 2017 AFCON loss when they face Cameroon

Football Betting Diaries: How to forecast in 4 easy steps

Learn how to forecast football games