Bad market: The biggest betting upsets from the weekend (Sunday)

Nice 0-1 Clermont

Nice were on a five-match winning streak in Ligue 1, seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and sat third on the table before relegation-battling Clermont came to town.

Clermont Foot stunned Nice at the Allianz Rivera with a late goal to upset the odds.

Atalanta 1-2 Cagliari

IMAGO / Xinhua

Atalanta were valued at 1.27 odds for a win against relegation-battling Cagliari but they somehow fell to defeat in Bergamo.

The Nerazzuri were a man down after goalkeeper Musso got sent off and Cagliari took full advantage to grab an unlikely win.

Bournemouth 0-1 Boreham Wood

Bournemouth were on the wrong end of one of the biggest upsets in the FA Cup fourth round losing at home to non-league side, Boreham Wood.

Scott Parker’s men were valued at 1.35 for a win against lowly opposition at home but they failed to do that or even produce over 1.5 goals at 1.25 odds.

Ferencvaros 0-3 Paks

Ferencvaros are one of the biggest clubs in Hungarian football history and currently sit second on the OTP Bank Liga in contention for another league title.

So when they were valued at 1.30 odds for an home win away fifth-placed Paks, it was expected to be a straight win but they lost 3-0 instead.

Barcelona 4-2 Atletico Madrid

IMAGO/Action Plus

Atletico Madrid were unbeaten in their five previous matches against Barcelona and with the Catalans not at their best right now, it looked like that run would continue with at least a draw.