Bad market: The biggest betting upsets from the weekend (Saturday)

Tunde Young
Going over the games that must have unexpectedly cut your tickets on Saturday and Sunday.

Roma 0-0 Genoa
Roma 0-0 Genoa

Another weekend has come and gone and millions of accumulators around the world have been busted. Here are the matches most likely responsible for the red on your ticket.

Sparta Prague had won seven of their last eight and were second on the Czech Republic 1. Liga table so they were valued at 1.60 odds to win away at Ceske and 1.22 odds for a simple over 1.5 goals. The game ended goalless which was an unfathomable outcome because these are two usually high-scoring teams.

Raja Casablanca are second on the Moroccan Botola table and were valued at 1.45 odds for a home win against Yossoufia Berrechid who are 11th but the game ended 1-1 and Raja even had to scrap for a late equaliser.

Chelsea beat Plymouth 2-1 after extra time in FA Cup fourth round
Chelsea beat Plymouth 2-1 after extra time in FA Cup fourth round Imago

Chelsea defeated Plymouth 2-1 but only did so in extra time which means the game ended in a draw according to bookies and ruined countless accumulators as the European champions were only valued at 1.12 odds to defeat their opponents from League One.

What is fondly referred to as the magic of the FA Cup is simultaneously the worst nightmare of a punter, non-league side Kidderminster held Premier League team, West Ham to a 1-1 draw in regulation time. West Ham went on to win in extra time which is of no use after failing to fulfil 1.15 odds for an away win in this game.

Roma 0-0 Genoa
Roma 0-0 Genoa IMAGO/Action Plus

Jose Mourinho’s Roma were held at the Stadio Olimpico to an unlikely goalless draw by 19th place Genoa. The bookies valued Roma 1-38 odds for a home win against a team that has not won a league game since September 2021.

Tunde Young Tunde Young

