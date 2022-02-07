Bad market: The biggest betting upsets from the weekend (Saturday)

Ceske Budejovice 0-0 Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague had won seven of their last eight and were second on the Czech Republic 1. Liga table so they were valued at 1.60 odds to win away at Ceske and 1.22 odds for a simple over 1.5 goals. The game ended goalless which was an unfathomable outcome because these are two usually high-scoring teams.

Raja Casablanca 1-1 Youssoufia Berrechid

Raja Casablanca are second on the Moroccan Botola table and were valued at 1.45 odds for a home win against Yossoufia Berrechid who are 11th but the game ended 1-1 and Raja even had to scrap for a late equaliser.

Chelsea 2-1 Plymouth (AET)

Imago

Chelsea defeated Plymouth 2-1 but only did so in extra time which means the game ended in a draw according to bookies and ruined countless accumulators as the European champions were only valued at 1.12 odds to defeat their opponents from League One.

Kidderminster 1-2 West Ham (AET)

What is fondly referred to as the magic of the FA Cup is simultaneously the worst nightmare of a punter, non-league side Kidderminster held Premier League team, West Ham to a 1-1 draw in regulation time. West Ham went on to win in extra time which is of no use after failing to fulfil 1.15 odds for an away win in this game.

Roma 0-0 Genoa

IMAGO/Action Plus