All you need to know about football betting

Odds

Odds are the value placed on each team’s chances of achieving a particular goal, they are determined by the bookie based on their perceived probability of the scenario occurring.

The more likely a possibility, then the lower the number of odds, and vice versa. Your stake is multiplied by the number of odds selected to then produce a fair potential winning.

Example

BetKing values Algeria at 1.10 odds for a win against Sierra Leone because they are overwhelming favourites to win.

Sierra Leone is at 45.00 odds for a win on BetKing, very high because Sierra Leone are perceived to have little to no chance of winning this game.

Again, the stake is multiplied by the odds selected. If you select Algeria to win at 1.10 odds with a 1000 Naira stake, your potential winnings would be 1100 (excluding bonuses which may vary across bookies).

The basics

Every follower of football knows there can only be any one of three possible results in any game; a home win, a draw or an away win.

Football betting represents that with 1, X and 2 respectively with 1 symbolising a home win, X a draw and 2 an away win.

This also applies to games that are played on neutral grounds where there is technically no home or away team, 1 represents whichever team is listed first, X still means a draw while 2 is for the team listed second.

Example

AFCON 2021 - Nigeria vs Egypt, Nigeria would be 1 and Egypt 2 (and vice versa) despite the game taking place in Cameroon.

The popular markets

The beauty of football betting is the wide array of markets to bet on beyond just the basic win and draw results. There is the double chance option, for those who are not completely sure about the ability of the team to win.

Double chance only comes in three ways, 1X, X2 and 12 that the home team to win or draw, away team to win or draw and then either team to win respectively.

Example

Nigeria to beat Egypt is available on BetKing at 3.05 odds which is doable but the double chance 1X is valued at 1.45 odds which is the safer option, all they need to do is avoid defeat.

Another popular market for you to familiarise with is the over/under option. Betting on goals can take away the tension of waiting on a particular result.

Over 1.5 means there will be at least two goals in the game, while under means the opposite.

You can go as high on the overs as you believe is achievable in the game, the same logic applies to the over/under 2.5, 3.5, 4.5 etc.

Sticking with goals, another popular market is the ‘both teams to score’ option which is pretty self-explanatory. It is simply a yes or no question and you can bet on the answer.

Yes is often symbolised with ‘GG’ which means Goal Goal while no is symbolised with ‘NG’ meaning no goal goal.