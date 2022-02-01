Afcon Semi Finals - Cameroon vs Egypt Match Preview & Betting Tips

Tosin Abayomi
Afcon Semi Finals - Cameroon vs Egypt Match Preview &amp; Betting Tips

Egypt will aim to avenge their 2017 AFCON loss when they face Cameroon
Egypt will aim to avenge their 2017 AFCON loss when they face Cameroon

Afcon semi-finals are almost here, and fans are gearing up for a thrilling encounter between two of Africa’s biggest powerhouses. After defeating Morocco 2-1 in the quarterfinal stage, the Pharaohs of Egypt will be meeting Afcon hosts Cameroon on February 3 in a semifinal sure to pack a punch.

Both teams boast the most Afcon titles, with Egypt winning the Cup seven times followed by Cameroon with five wins. But only one of them will proceed to the final this year and the anticipation is palpable among football fans all over Africa.

Looking back at their previous clashes, we see the Pharaohs coming out on top with five wins out of nine games played over the last two decades. Cameroon only emerged victorious at two

occasions, with two matches ending in a draw. However, the Indomitable Lions are currently in great form, winning most of their Afcon fixtures so far. They’ll be hoping to carry on with their winning streak to make it to the Afcon final.

As for Egypt, their group stage performance didn’t look promising, but they’ve improved significantly over the past few weeks. They’ll be counting on superstars like Mo Salah to help navigate the team to the final.

No injury troubles have been reported for either of the teams, so we expect both to come into the match with their winning line-ups. The Egyptian squad will be depending on key players like Mo Salah, Omar Marmoush and Mustafa Mohammed to strike goals for the team while the Cameroonians are expected to appoint Vincent Aboubakar to lead the attack.

Cameroon and Egypt are known for producing high-octane clashes over the years and this one will be no different. It’s sure to be a close competition between the old rivals but we go with a comfortable Cameroon prediction on this one due to their strong performance this season and their undeniable home advantage. Find below the odds breakdown for the Cameroon vs Egypt clash:

Cameroon to win: 2.25 odds

Egypt to win: 4.51 odds

Draw: 3.10 odds

Who’s your money on? Head to BetKing and place your bets now for a chance to win a brand-

new car!

