AFCON 2021: Group B & C Matchday 3 predictions

Gabon vs Morocco

Their last-gasp draw with Ghana showed the quality and determination of this Gabonese side.

Morocco on the other hand have finally discovered how to play for results picking substance over style. The north Africans are top of the group but with qualification already sure they could rest players and give a chance to fringe players.

Gabon need to just avoid a defeat in this encounter to qualify and we can expect them to do that albeit with a lot of effort.

Prediction for the match is a Morocco win @ 1.75 odds on BetKing

Malawi vs Senegal

Pulse Nigeria

Senegal have been far from consistent in this AFCON and with four points from two games still have not made sure of qualification.

Malawi pulled off a spectacular 1-2 win over Zimbabwe and, having made Guinea struggle for the three points in their opening round, would fancy their chances in this competition. Senegal would however hope that their star players would finally make the difference in a competition that they are striving to win.

Prediction is Senegal win or draw and under 3.5 match goals @ 1.30 odds on BetKing

Zimbabwe vs Guinea

Many expected Zimbabwe to build on an impressive showing against Senegal but their shock loss to Malawi showed the fact that no African team should be written off.

AFP

Up against Guinea they would expect a better showing. Guinea showed a lot of promise against Senegal and should have taken the lead but with four points they would fancy their chances against Zimbabwe who have been knocked out from the competition already.

Prediction for the game is Guinea win or draw and under 3.5 match goals @1.30 odds on BetKing

Ghana vs Comoros

The Black Stars need inspiration. Coach Rajevac has seen his side drop points twice, confirming fears seen in their 3-0 loss to Algeria pre-tournament.

Pulse Ghana

Up against the newbies in Comoros, they would be hoping that this is just what they need to at least pick a place in the Round of 16 either as second place or best third-placed side. Comoros on the other hand can be happy with themselves. They always seemed to be up against it since the draws put them in the competition's group of death.