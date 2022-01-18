AFCON 2021: Group B & C Matchday 3 predictions

Mr Genius Tips
Let us take a look at the third round of matches at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), as Groups B and C take centre stage.

We analyse carefully the matches on show and give tips on the expected outcomes

Their last-gasp draw with Ghana showed the quality and determination of this Gabonese side.

Morocco on the other hand have finally discovered how to play for results picking substance over style. The north Africans are top of the group but with qualification already sure they could rest players and give a chance to fringe players.

Gabon need to just avoid a defeat in this encounter to qualify and we can expect them to do that albeit with a lot of effort.

Prediction for the match is a Morocco win @ 1.75 odds on BetKing

Senegal were underwhelming in their draw with Guinea on matchday 2
Senegal were underwhelming in their draw with Guinea on matchday 2 Pulse Nigeria

Senegal have been far from consistent in this AFCON and with four points from two games still have not made sure of qualification.

Malawi pulled off a spectacular 1-2 win over Zimbabwe and, having made Guinea struggle for the three points in their opening round, would fancy their chances in this competition. Senegal would however hope that their star players would finally make the difference in a competition that they are striving to win.

Prediction is Senegal win or draw and under 3.5 match goals @ 1.30 odds on BetKing

Many expected Zimbabwe to build on an impressive showing against Senegal but their shock loss to Malawi showed the fact that no African team should be written off.

Senegal captain and forward Sadio Mane (R) evades a tackle by Guinea defender Issiaga Sylla during an Africa Cup of Nations Group B match in Bafoussam on Friday.
Senegal captain and forward Sadio Mane (R) evades a tackle by Guinea defender Issiaga Sylla during an Africa Cup of Nations Group B match in Bafoussam on Friday. AFP

Up against Guinea they would expect a better showing. Guinea showed a lot of promise against Senegal and should have taken the lead but with four points they would fancy their chances against Zimbabwe who have been knocked out from the competition already.

Prediction for the game is Guinea win or draw and under 3.5 match goals @1.30 odds on BetKing

The Black Stars need inspiration. Coach Rajevac has seen his side drop points twice, confirming fears seen in their 3-0 loss to Algeria pre-tournament.

Ghana are in real danger of exiting AFCON in the Group Stage
Ghana are in real danger of exiting AFCON in the Group Stage Pulse Ghana

Up against the newbies in Comoros, they would be hoping that this is just what they need to at least pick a place in the Round of 16 either as second place or best third-placed side. Comoros on the other hand can be happy with themselves. They always seemed to be up against it since the draws put them in the competition's group of death.

Prediction for their final AFCON match is A Ghana win. The Comoros side would be too far apart on individual quality and the fact that Ghana have a lot to play for their only option is to win @1.32 odds on BetKing.

