AFCON 2021: Group B & C Matchday 3 predictions
Let us take a look at the third round of matches at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), as Groups B and C take centre stage.
Gabon vs Morocco
Their last-gasp draw with Ghana showed the quality and determination of this Gabonese side.
Morocco on the other hand have finally discovered how to play for results picking substance over style. The north Africans are top of the group but with qualification already sure they could rest players and give a chance to fringe players.
Gabon need to just avoid a defeat in this encounter to qualify and we can expect them to do that albeit with a lot of effort.
Prediction for the match is a Morocco win @ 1.75 odds on BetKing
Malawi vs Senegal
Senegal have been far from consistent in this AFCON and with four points from two games still have not made sure of qualification.
Malawi pulled off a spectacular 1-2 win over Zimbabwe and, having made Guinea struggle for the three points in their opening round, would fancy their chances in this competition. Senegal would however hope that their star players would finally make the difference in a competition that they are striving to win.
Prediction is Senegal win or draw and under 3.5 match goals @ 1.30 odds on BetKing
Zimbabwe vs Guinea
Many expected Zimbabwe to build on an impressive showing against Senegal but their shock loss to Malawi showed the fact that no African team should be written off.
Up against Guinea they would expect a better showing. Guinea showed a lot of promise against Senegal and should have taken the lead but with four points they would fancy their chances against Zimbabwe who have been knocked out from the competition already.
Prediction for the game is Guinea win or draw and under 3.5 match goals @1.30 odds on BetKing
Ghana vs Comoros
The Black Stars need inspiration. Coach Rajevac has seen his side drop points twice, confirming fears seen in their 3-0 loss to Algeria pre-tournament.
Up against the newbies in Comoros, they would be hoping that this is just what they need to at least pick a place in the Round of 16 either as second place or best third-placed side. Comoros on the other hand can be happy with themselves. They always seemed to be up against it since the draws put them in the competition's group of death.
Prediction for their final AFCON match is A Ghana win. The Comoros side would be too far apart on individual quality and the fact that Ghana have a lot to play for their only option is to win @1.32 odds on BetKing.