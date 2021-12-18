Betting: 5 high-value GG/BTTS picks for a rewarding weekend

Despite being plagued with multiple injury problems for a considerable part of the season, La Dea have remained in contention for the Serie A title, a testament of their tremendous growth under Gian Piero Gasperini.

It has been a contrast for the Giallorossi under Jose Mourinho, with mixed results which have seen them fading away from reaching the top four rather than closing in.

One thing that stands out between these two teams is their goalscoring prowess thanks to their plethora of attacking options. Both sides have found the back of the net when they met in five of their seven previous Serie A matches and this is highly likely to be another one.

Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach (1.47)

Die Kraichgauer have been in impressive form of late which gives them hope of finishing the season strongly if they do not drop their guard. They occupy the final Champions League qualification spot and have lost just once in their last seven Bundesliga games (W5, D1). Hoffenheim have however kept just two clean sheets in those seven games and this could benefit their struggling visitors.

Monchengladbach are on a really bad patch with only two wins in their last seven league games (D1, L4), all four defeats coming in each of their last four matches. The North Rhine-Westphalia outfit have only kept one clean sheet in this run but have scored in six of them.

In head-to-head meetings, these two have scored against each other in four of the previous five clashes, including the last three on the trot. This is clearly a valuable pick for punters.

Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund (1.68)

It has been mixed fortunes for Die Alte Dame lately with one win, three wins and three defeats in their last seven matches which puts them in a fight to stay clear of the relegation zone.

For BVB, they will be delighted with the return of talisman Erling Haaland from injury, with the Norwegian netting six goals in five games since his recovery. Goalscoring is never a problem for Dortmund, but keeping clean sheets clearly is. This is evidenced by the fact they have only done so twice in the Bundesliga this season. It is more worrying that they have failed to do that in their last five trips to Hertha even though they scored in them all. It makes this fixture a premium pick for the GG/BTTS market.

Fiorentina vs Sassuolo (1.51)

La Viola have been reinvigorated this season with a number of credible results that puts them in serious contention for a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2010. So confident are the men in purple when it comes to goalscoring thanks largely to Dusan Vlahovic who has 15 strikes so far.

Fiorentina however come up against a Sassuolo side who are equally good at scoring. With 28 goals to their name, which is the seventh highest in the Serie A this season, they are not to be taken lightly even if they are in the bottom half of the table. Moreover, the last six league matches between Fiorentina and Sassuolo have seen both sides score. Sunday's clash should not be an exception.

Torino vs Hellas Verona (1.73)

Only two places and one point separate these two sides sitting in the bottom half of the log. It will definitely make for an exciting encounter.

Of course their placing on the table (Torino 11th, Hellas Verona 13th) is due to mixed results but they are not afraid of scoring against any team. This is an indication that a goal fest is high on the cards in Turin on Sunday evening.