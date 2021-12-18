RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Betting: 5 high-value GG/BTTS picks for a rewarding weekend

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Kunle Fayiga

A special selection of bets from the both teams to score market to keep punters on the winning side.

Erling Haaland can always be relied upon to bang in the goals
Erling Haaland can always be relied upon to bang in the goals
  • Atalanta vs Roma (1.60) 
Recommended articles

Despite being plagued with multiple injury problems for a considerable part of the season, La Dea have remained in contention for the Serie A title, a testament of their tremendous growth under Gian Piero Gasperini.

It has been a contrast for the Giallorossi under Jose Mourinho, with mixed results which have seen them fading away from reaching the top four rather than closing in.

One thing that stands out between these two teams is their goalscoring prowess thanks to their plethora of attacking options. Both sides have found the back of the net when they met in five of their seven previous Serie A matches and this is highly likely to be another one.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta are one of Europe's great entertainers
Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta are one of Europe's great entertainers AFP
  • Hoffenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach (1.47) 

Die Kraichgauer have been in impressive form of late which gives them hope of finishing the season strongly if they do not drop their guard. They occupy the final Champions League qualification spot and have lost just once in their last seven Bundesliga games (W5, D1). Hoffenheim have however kept just two clean sheets in those seven games and this could benefit their struggling visitors.

Monchengladbach are on a really bad patch with only two wins in their last seven league games (D1, L4), all four defeats coming in each of their last four matches. The North Rhine-Westphalia outfit have only kept one clean sheet in this run but have scored in six of them.

In head-to-head meetings, these two have scored against each other in four of the previous five clashes, including the last three on the trot. This is clearly a valuable pick for punters.

Monchengladbach are in rotten form at the moment, unable to keep things tight at the back
Monchengladbach are in rotten form at the moment, unable to keep things tight at the back AFP
  • Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund (1.68) 

It has been mixed fortunes for Die Alte Dame lately with one win, three wins and three defeats in their last seven matches which puts them in a fight to stay clear of the relegation zone.

For BVB, they will be delighted with the return of talisman Erling Haaland from injury, with the Norwegian netting six goals in five games since his recovery. Goalscoring is never a problem for Dortmund, but keeping clean sheets clearly is. This is evidenced by the fact they have only done so twice in the Bundesliga this season. It is more worrying that they have failed to do that in their last five trips to Hertha even though they scored in them all. It makes this fixture a premium pick for the GG/BTTS market.

  • Fiorentina vs Sassuolo (1.51)
Dusan Vlahovic has scored 32 Serie A goals in 2021 for Fiorentina
Dusan Vlahovic has scored 32 Serie A goals in 2021 for Fiorentina AFP

La Viola have been reinvigorated this season with a number of credible results that puts them in serious contention for a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2010. So confident are the men in purple when it comes to goalscoring thanks largely to Dusan Vlahovic who has 15 strikes so far.

Fiorentina however come up against a Sassuolo side who are equally good at scoring. With 28 goals to their name, which is the seventh highest in the Serie A this season, they are not to be taken lightly even if they are in the bottom half of the table. Moreover, the last six league matches between Fiorentina and Sassuolo have seen both sides score. Sunday's clash should not be an exception.

  • Torino vs Hellas Verona (1.73) 

Only two places and one point separate these two sides sitting in the bottom half of the log. It will definitely make for an exciting encounter.

Of course their placing on the table (Torino 11th, Hellas Verona 13th) is due to mixed results but they are not afraid of scoring against any team. This is an indication that a goal fest is high on the cards in Turin on Sunday evening.

Also, there has been goal action at both ends of the pitch in each of the last six matches between these two sides. This is another golden shot at the same outcome for the seventh straight game.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf Kunle Fayiga Kunle Fayiga Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Betting: 5 high-value GG/BTTS picks for a rewarding weekend

Betting: 5 high-value GG/BTTS picks for a rewarding weekend

Betting Tips: 5 odds to bank on this Saturday

Betting Tips: 5 odds to bank on this Saturday

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

Lyon cup match in Paris abandoned after crowd trouble

Lyon cup match in Paris abandoned after crowd trouble

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany

Inter crush Salernitana to tighten grip on Serie A lead

Inter crush Salernitana to tighten grip on Serie A lead

Guardiola tests negative after Covid confusion

Guardiola tests negative after Covid confusion

Premier League 'paranoia' over Covid lottery

Premier League 'paranoia' over Covid lottery

Hero Lager announces NPFL partnership, cecomes official sponsor of Enyimba, Rangers, others

Hero Lager announces NPFL partnership, cecomes official sponsor of Enyimba, Rangers, others

Trending

Betting: 5 goalscorer predictions to spice up the weekend

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored more Bundesliga goals than anyone in Union Berlin history.

Chelsea vs Everton: Predictions, odds & betting tips

Chelsea host Everton

Betting Tip: Arsenal vs West Ham

Might be risky, but an Arsenal home win is something to try out

Betting: 5 high-value GG/BTTS picks for a rewarding weekend

Erling Haaland can always be relied upon to bang in the goals