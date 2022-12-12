ADVERTISEMENT

3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you attractive odds for the semi final game involving Morocco and France and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.

Betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game
Betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

Another surprising elimination was Portugal who were beaten by Morocco in their quarter final game and secured a place in the last eight. France also defeated England to secure a place in the semi final against Morocco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The semi final match betweenMorocco and France has been analyzed adequately for you.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Betting code: 37N2HGZ

Morocco defeated Portugal in their quarter final game and are the first African country to reach the semi final of the World Cup. They are also on the verge of doing something remarkable as they also stand a chance to win the trophy. Morocco has played four European teams in the competition and have won two, drawn one and eliminated one. They have also not conceded against any of them. France on the other hand defeated England to secure a clash with the Atlas Lion of Morocco.

Morocco to celebrating their win against Spain
Morocco to celebrating their win against Spain AFP

Morocco are known as the underdogs for this game but the confidence of this team should not be underestimated.

Betting code: 37N2QLL

France have mostly scored in the first half of their games. Although Morocco are not known for having many goals in the first half, we expect this encounter to produce at least a goal in the first half. The attacking strength of both teams will play a lot in this game.

Betting code: 37N2WX2

Morocco have only failed to score in just two games in this tournament. They have produced numerous goals in this competition. Morocco have scored 5 goals and are hoping to add to this tally when they face France in the semi final. They have conceded only once in this tournament.

Topics:
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

    Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from

  • Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final

    Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final

  • Betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

    3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

Recommended articles

3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Argentina vs Croatia

Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Argentina vs Croatia

QATAR 2022: Argentina vs. Croatia: World Cup 2022 semifinal prediction and match preview

QATAR 2022: Argentina vs. Croatia: World Cup 2022 semifinal prediction and match preview

'The Greatest of all Time'- Okocha, Eguavoen react to Ronaldo's World Cup exit

'The Greatest of all Time'- Okocha, Eguavoen react to Ronaldo's World Cup exit

Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk

Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk

Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi praises Everton fans, calls for more Lampard support

Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi praises Everton fans, calls for more Lampard support

The future is bright! Top new discoveries at the National Sports Festival in Asaba

The future is bright! Top new discoveries at the National Sports Festival in Asaba

Alhassan Yusuf Profile, Age, Career, Market Value, Playing Style, Social Media, Caps, Latest News

Alhassan Yusuf Profile, Age, Career, Market Value, Playing Style, Social Media, Caps, Latest News

QATAR 2022: Sportybet betting tips and odds for Argentina vs Croatia semi final game

QATAR 2022: Sportybet betting tips and odds for Argentina vs Croatia semi final game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Betting tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

World Cup Quarter final betting tips

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the world cup

QATAR 2022: 3 reasons why you should bet on Croatia to win the World Cup