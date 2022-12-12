Another surprising elimination was Portugal who were beaten by Morocco in their quarter final game and secured a place in the last eight. France also defeated England to secure a place in the semi final against Morocco.
3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game
Bet9ja offers you attractive odds for the semi final game involving Morocco and France and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
Recommended articles
The semi final match betweenMorocco and France has been analyzed adequately for you.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Morocco to qualify @ 4.00 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37N2HGZ
Morocco defeated Portugal in their quarter final game and are the first African country to reach the semi final of the World Cup. They are also on the verge of doing something remarkable as they also stand a chance to win the trophy. Morocco has played four European teams in the competition and have won two, drawn one and eliminated one. They have also not conceded against any of them. France on the other hand defeated England to secure a clash with the Atlas Lion of Morocco.
Morocco are known as the underdogs for this game but the confidence of this team should not be underestimated.
Over 0.5 first half @ 1.47 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37N2QLL
France have mostly scored in the first half of their games. Although Morocco are not known for having many goals in the first half, we expect this encounter to produce at least a goal in the first half. The attacking strength of both teams will play a lot in this game.
Morocco over 0.5 goals @ 1.91 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 37N2WX2
Morocco have only failed to score in just two games in this tournament. They have produced numerous goals in this competition. Morocco have scored 5 goals and are hoping to add to this tally when they face France in the semi final. They have conceded only once in this tournament.
More from category
-
Sure 6 odds accumulator to cashout from
-
Sportybet betting tips and odds for the World Cup semi final
-
3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game