Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group F fixture between South Korea and Portugal.

3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the South Korea vs Portugal game

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Booking Code: 368V87W

Portugal have played out this outcome in their two games in the group so far, even against a mean Uruguayan defence.

Ronaldo in action for Portugal
Ronaldo in action for Portugal AFP

South Korea themselves were involved in a game where five goals were scored in their last outing.

Both these teams should play out over 1.5 easily.

Booking Code: 365FYY7

Portugal would win this game, it is just a matter of determining how many, there are usually no exact numbers or patterns to determine correct score lines, but Portugal are the favourites,so a win, the Republic of Korea are expected to play this game with qualification in mind, they would not make it easy for Portugal, so a big score lie should not be expected.

Factoring all this in, the correct score prediction is 0-2,in favour of Portugal.

Booking Code:368X5KS

It is the last game of the group stages, tempers would be high, and tackles would be flying too.

Pepe in action for Portugal
Pepe in action for Portugal AFP

It is an opportunity to take a punt on the bookings market.

If you insist on betting on an option from this game, you should consider this.

Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

