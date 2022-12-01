There are so many avenues to make money from the bookmakers in the World Cup, with so many betting options to pick from even in individual matches.
Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal
We have picked out the best betting tips on the Group F fixture between South Korea and Portugal.
We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the South Korea vs Portugal game
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Over 1.5 @ 1.27 odds on Bet9ja
Booking Code: 368V87W
Portugal have played out this outcome in their two games in the group so far, even against a mean Uruguayan defence.
South Korea themselves were involved in a game where five goals were scored in their last outing.
Both these teams should play out over 1.5 easily.
Portugal vs South Korea correct score (0-2) @ 8.40 odds
Booking Code: 365FYY7
Portugal would win this game, it is just a matter of determining how many, there are usually no exact numbers or patterns to determine correct score lines, but Portugal are the favourites,so a win, the Republic of Korea are expected to play this game with qualification in mind, they would not make it easy for Portugal, so a big score lie should not be expected.
Factoring all this in, the correct score prediction is 0-2,in favour of Portugal.
Bookings over 3.5 @ 1.71 odds
Booking Code:368X5KS
It is the last game of the group stages, tempers would be high, and tackles would be flying too.
It is an opportunity to take a punt on the bookings market.
If you insist on betting on an option from this game, you should consider this.
