Qatar 2022: 3 sure Betting tips and Correct score for South Korea vs Portugal

We take a look at some of the best picks from the several options available in the South Korea vs Portugal game

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Over 1.5 @ 1.27 odds on Bet9ja

Booking Code: 368V87W

Portugal have played out this outcome in their two games in the group so far, even against a mean Uruguayan defence.

AFP

South Korea themselves were involved in a game where five goals were scored in their last outing.

Both these teams should play out over 1.5 easily.

Portugal vs South Korea correct score (0-2) @ 8.40 odds

Booking Code: 365FYY7

Portugal would win this game, it is just a matter of determining how many, there are usually no exact numbers or patterns to determine correct score lines, but Portugal are the favourites,so a win, the Republic of Korea are expected to play this game with qualification in mind, they would not make it easy for Portugal, so a big score lie should not be expected.

Factoring all this in, the correct score prediction is 0-2,in favour of Portugal.

Bookings over 3.5 @ 1.71 odds

Booking Code:368X5KS

It is the last game of the group stages, tempers would be high, and tackles would be flying too.

AFP

It is an opportunity to take a punt on the bookings market.