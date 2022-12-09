2 Bet9ja Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors to win @ 1.33 odds on Bet9ja

Toronto Raptors have won thirteen out of twenty-five Nba games and will be looking to build on their previous win when they face Orlando Magic. Toronto have also won four of their last five meetings against the Orlandos. The Orlando's have also just won once in their last five Nba games and lost four. Their chances of winning this encounter is very high and we don't see Orlando causing an upset.