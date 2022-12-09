ADVERTISEMENT

2 Bet9ja Basketball tips for Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors

Stephen Oladehinde
Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Orlando Magic finally break their nine-game losing streak by winning their previous game against the Clippers. However, this still did not affect their position on the league table where they sit last in the Eastern Conference standings. Toronto Raptors won against Los Angeles Lakers and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 378RMSG

Toronto Raptors have won thirteen out of twenty-five Nba games and will be looking to build on their previous win when they face Orlando Magic. Toronto have also won four of their last five meetings against the Orlandos. The Orlando's have also just won once in their last five Nba games and lost four. Their chances of winning this encounter is very high and we don't see Orlando causing an upset.

Betting code: 378T5DN

Both teams have scored at least 100 points in their last five Nba games and we expect this feat to be met in this encounter. However, they have not replicated this feat in some of their previous meetings. We expect them to meet these points as selected.

Stephen Oladehinde
