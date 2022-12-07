2 Bet9ja Basketball tips for Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Basketball tips for Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets
Brooklyn Nets lost their last game against Boston Celtic by a large margin and sits sixth in the eastern conference league and will be looking to bounce back when they face Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte Hornets also lost against Los Angeles Lakers by a slim margin and they sit 13th in the league table.

The game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets has some betting tips which have been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 36YZS55

After losing to Boston they will be hoping to get back to winning ways against the Charlotte Hornets. They have won four of their last five Nba games this season. Charlotte also lost their previous game and have been on a bad patch of form recently. They have played against weaker teams and were unable to get a win against any of those teams.

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets betting tips
Betting code: 36Z2V7V

Both teams scoring over 215 points has been frequent recently and we expect them to score this amount of points in this game. They have scored above 215 points in three of their last five meetings in the Nba. This option is favourable for them and over 215 point is suitable for both teams.

