Our ticket includes Manchester City, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Arsenal respectively.
Betting tips on Bet9ja for Premier League games this weekend
It is the final week of league football in the Premier League before heading to the World Cup. We have an accumulator of 7-odd from the Premier League and hope for a green weekend going into the World Cup.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Premier League
Manchester City v Brentford: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.34 odds
Tottenham v Leeds United: goal-goal @ 1.60 odds
Newcastle United v Chelsea: Newcastle to win @ 2.35 odds
Wolves v Arsenal: Arsenal to win @ 1.55
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.81 odds
Booking code: 32MPKNZ
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Manchester City v Brentford: Over 2.5 goals
Saturday, November 12, 13:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.35 on Bet9ja
Manchester City have been on a tremendous home form this season. They have not lost or drawn at home since the start of the season. Pep Guardiola’s men have scored an average of 3 goals in 4 of their last Premier League home games. We expect a goal fiesta in this match.
Tottenham v Leeds United: goal-goal
Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: goal-goal
Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja
Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao cup as they face Leeds United on Saturday. Both teams have played a goal-goal in 5 of their last 7 meetings. Antonio Conte’s team have also conceded in 4 of their last 5 home games whereas Leeds United have scored in 3 of their last 5 away games in the Premier League.
Newcastle United v Chelsea: Newcastle to win
Saturday, November 12, 16:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Newcastle to win
Odds: 2.35 on Bet9ja
A rejuvenated Newcastle side lock horns with an underperforming Chelsea side in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s team has been on a rise, having won their last 4 home games in the premier league. However, Chelsea have lost their last 2 Premier League games and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Newcastle United’s home form will be an issue for Chelsea come Saturday.
Wolves v Arsenal: Arsenal to win
Sunday, November 13, 20:45 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Arsenal to win
Odds: 1.55 on Bet9ja
With the premier league taking a break this weekend, the league leaders will be hoping to secure a win against Wolves so they can keep their top spot going into the world cup. Arsenal have won 6 of their last 7 games in the Premier League and have also won 3 of their last 4 away games. Wolves have struggled this season and have lost their last 2 Premier League games.
