Betting Tips: 5 Odds From International Games

Steve Dede

We are in the crucial phase of the World Cup qualifiers in Europe and we saw how Serbia shocked Portugal.

This week, we look at the games with implications & pick the best. See below;

Israel v Faroe Island

Israel's hopes of finishing in the top 2 are dashed but they will be hoping to return to winning ways against Faroe Island.

The Faroe Islands have lost seven of their nine matches, with their only win coming against basement boys Moldova.

Israel to win at 1.22 Odds

Poland v Hungary

It will take a miracle for Poland to finish top of England as the latter face, San Marino. As a playoff spot secured, Poland should cruise against Hungary.

However, Poland are a sterner test than San Marino and the home side are favorites to win here. They should win at 1.61 Odds.

Switzerland v Bulgaria

Switzerland have a chance to leapfrog Italy if they can better the Azzurri's result against Northern Ireland.

Bulgaria won't be pushovers here, having won two of their last three qualifiers, but they are yet to win an away game in their campaign.

There will be goals in this game and over 2.5 goals should bang at 1.33 Odds.

Scotland v Denmark

Both teams have already secured the top 2 spots and the game today is for nothing.

As for Denmark, they made it nine wins from nine against the Faroe Islands, but conceded their first World Cup qualification goal in the process.

They should be more relaxed to produce goals and over 1.5 goals at 1.42 Odds.

Jorginho misses his penalty against Switzerland
Northern Ireland v Italy

Italy must not slip up as it’s a must-win for them to finish top spot.

The only motivation for Northern Ireland is to finish their qualifying campaign on a high.

Since winning Euro 2020, Italy haven't been great, but the Azzurri should have enough to secure all three points here. Away win at 1.22 Odds

Netherlands v Norway

The Netherlands missed the chance to secure their spot at Qatar 2022 as they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Montenegro last time out. They now have to win their final game.

On the other hand, Norway can still finish top of the table if Montenegro to do them a favour against Turkey to guarantee the top spot, but two draws in their last three hasn't helped matters. Their 0-0 draw with Latvia, a game they dominated, could well come back to haunt them.

The Netherlands to do enough to win either halves at 1.24 Odds.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

