Five bettors tell us their betting superstitions

'No rebets', 'avoiding early kickoffs' and 'not sharing betting codes' are some of the betting superstitions you will find among bettors.

Betting superstitions are more common than we talk about, and most sports bettors harbor different beliefs that guide their betting behavior.

Whether it is avoiding early kickoffs, not including certain teams in your tickets, or refusing to take cash outs, there is a non-negotiable for almost every bettor. Betting is a game of statistics, trends, and knowledge in most cases, but there are personal beliefs that also influence betting choices-a principle that a bettor will religiously stick to.

Most bettors believe in luck, whether good or bad, when placing their bets, and we spoke to a few of them who shared their superstitions with us.

I avoid early kickoffs regardless of the teams involved. It could be Manchester City vs. Enyimba, and I will not include the game in my ticket. Early kick-offs never end well, and they are always a banana peel, so it is better to avoid them on your ticket.

This counts more as a principle than a superstition. Anything less than 1.20 odds is not worth the risk, no matter how sure the game is.

1.19 odds will not do much to multiply your accumulator and can still ruin the whole thing, so avoid them.

I’ve noticed that once the first pick on a ticket doesn't work out, there is no need to rebet the other games on the accumulator as they will follow suit. In most cases, once the first game sets a negative precedent, the others follow suit.

With the number of times I've waited on a night game and they failed to come through, I'm sure no one would blame me for avoiding late-night kickoffs. In most cases, they are the last game in a long acca that has shown a lot of promise, but they end up being the pick that destroys the acca. Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to see your last game destroy a long acca-there is no greater heartbreak.

I had a bad experience with cashing out on my bet, and I swore never to take cash out again. I also don't bet on the unders market, as I’d rather lose money betting on teams to score goals than bet against them not scoring goals. I believe I can't win a bet on the unders market.

