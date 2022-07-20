Nigerian-American professional basketball player Kehinde Babatunde Victor Oladipo was in attendance at a pre-season game between La Liga giants Barcelona and Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami.
Nigerian born NBA star Victor Oladipo teams up with Barcelona stars in Miami [Photos]
Kehinde Babatunde Oladipo all smiles with Dembele and Busquets after Barcelona thrashed Miami 6-0.
The 30-year-old Oladipo was present as Barcelona recorded a 6-0 demolition against Inter Miami in the early hours of Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Oladipo was at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to witness the exhibition match.
Oladipo is based in Florida and recently extended his contract with NBA franchise the Miami Heat.
Oladipo and Barcelona
Oladipo took to the pitch after the game for a meet and greet with the Barcelona stars.
The Miami Heat man teamed up with captain Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele who recently extended his contract with the club.
Oladipo gave both Busquets and Dembele a Miami Heat City edition jersey. On the back of the jersey was the name Barcelona.
Oladipo who was part of the Miami Heat team that lost to the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Finals is set to play a key role again as they go for their first championship since 2013.
On Saturday, July 23, 2022, Barcelona will now face rivals Real Madrid at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada while Oladipo continues preparation for the new season.
