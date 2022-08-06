Giannis Antetokoumpo and 3 brothers to play for Greece at 2022 EuroBasket

Tosin Abayomi
Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Antetokoumpo is to take part in the 41st edition of the EuroBasket championship.

The 27-year-old will feature for the Greece national basketball team at the EuroBasket 2022.

Giannis a two-time winner of the NBA Most Valuable Player award with the Milwaukee Bucks has the opportunity to represent both Nigeria and Greece.

Giannis his brothers Athanasios Rotimi "Thanasis, Kostas Antetokounmpo and Alex Antetokounmpo were born in Greece to Nigerian parents.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and brothers were born in Greece to Nigerian parents.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and brothers were born in Greece to Nigerian parents. Pulse Nigeria

Giannis in an interview ahead of the tournament revealed how Greece can dethrone reigning champions Slovenia.

He said, "You can't adjust 11 people around me. I am not that type of guy. I have to adjust to everybody, I will do whatever my team needs, I will screen, I will play at 5 if I have to.

"Right now our team is not ready to get a medal. But we have a chance. When the season started in Milwaukee, our goal wasn't the championship. But we worked hard and we won.

Giannis revealed how Greece can dethrone reigning champions Slovenia.
Giannis revealed how Greece can dethrone reigning champions Slovenia. Pulse Nigeria

"I am not the best player in the world. Don't tell me that I am."

Because Giannis was eligible to wear the green and white, several Nigerian expressed shock at his decision to represent Greece at the 2022 EuroBasket.

Giannis already represented Greece at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and with his brothers now invited to the national team playing for Nigeria is now impossible.

See reactions below

