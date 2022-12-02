Reactions as Kanye West accuses NBA star Chris Paul of hooking up with Kim Kardashian

West blurted out anti-Semitic material that reportedly cost him his Adidas and Gap partnerships.

He also revealed that he has been “misdiagnosed” with a mental illness by a Jewish doctor and decided not to take prescribed medication.

Ye on a recent episode of “The Alex Jones Show” went viral on social media by praising Adolf Hitler and even denying the occurrence of the Holocaust.

Kanye West on Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian

Following his comments on Hitler, Ye then went on a rant on social media through his official Twitter account.

He announced his campaign for the office of the President of the United States of America (POTUS) in 2024.

Ye shared an image that suggests a swastika within the Star of David after his remarks about Hitler.

The message about Hitler and the image of the swastika on Kanye's Twitter account was being reviewed for another suspension.

He ended his thought process with a message about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

According to Ye, the elder Kardashian had an affair with Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

The message by Ye said, "Let's break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this gut with Kim. Good night."

Paul met his wife Jada Crawley met in college and they have been married since 2011.

The reactions to the accusation by Kanye West rose to the top of the trends.

Chris Paul has suffered several collapses in the playoffs with the Pelicans, Clippers, Rockets, and Suns.

There are now conversations about Chris Paul being held back by the Kardashian curse.