Nigeria’s World Cup hope suffers as D'Tigers lose 70-67 to Angola

The D'Tigers started the fourth window of qualification with a loss to hosts Ivory Coast in Abidjan.

They bounced back with a blowout win against Guinea to set up a final tense final game in this window against Angola.

Nigeria vs Angola

D'Tigers did not start well as they lost the first quarter 18-16 but bounced back to take the second quarter 13-9.

It was in the third quarter Angola created separation with several interceptions, steals, and deflections to a 23-16 scoreline.

Nigeria made poor decisions severally bringing the ball out from the back. They put up a huge performance to take the fourth quarter 22-20 but Angola held on to the lead and claimed the victory.