Nigeria’s World Cup hope suffers as D'Tigers lose 70-67 to Angola

Nigeria's senior men's national team known as D'Tigers suffered a 70-67 loss to Angola in a 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifier played on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
It will take a miracle for Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup after a 70-67 loss to Angola.
The D'Tigers started the fourth window of qualification with a loss to hosts Ivory Coast in Abidjan.
They bounced back with a blowout win against Guinea to set up a final tense final game in this window against Angola.
D'Tigers did not start well as they lost the first quarter 18-16 but bounced back to take the second quarter 13-9.
It was in the third quarter Angola created separation with several interceptions, steals, and deflections to a 23-16 scoreline.
Nigeria made poor decisions severally bringing the ball out from the back. They put up a huge performance to take the fourth quarter 22-20 but Angola held on to the lead and claimed the victory.
D'Tigers now have a huge challenge of winning all three group games left with the hope other results go their way to book a ticket to the 20223 FIBA World Cup.